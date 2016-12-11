One of the only things that went right for the Seahawks, maybe the only thing to go right, was another solid performance from running back Thomas Rawls.

Rawls followed up his 106-yard, two-touchdown game last week against Carolina with 67 yards on 12 carries (average of 5.6 yards per carry) against Green Bay. But even Rawls’ night wasn’t all smooth. The problem was that Rawls racked up all of his yards by the second drive of the third quarter.

The Seahawks quickly fell in a 28-3 hole, and Rawls never got another carry.

“I’ve been in sync,” Rawls said. “The line did a great job in the run game. As a unit, we just didn’t capitalize. Too many turnovers.”

Rawls has looked explosive and has shown the same ability to cut and take on defenders that made him as a viable replacement for Marshawn Lynch. Rawls is averaging five yards per carry in his four games back from injury.

But the Seahawks have struggled to consistently get Rawls carries, first in Tampa Bay two weeks ago and then again in Green Bay on Sunday.