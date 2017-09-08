Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls will be a gametime decision, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls “worked out well’’ the past two days, coach Pete Carroll said following Friday’s practice.

But Carroll said Rawls, who hasn’t played since Aug. 13 due to a high ankle sprain, remains officially a gametime decision for Sunday’s regular season opener at Green Bay.

And that means it’s likely Eddie Lacy will get the start at tailback for Seattle against the Packers in what will also be Lacy’s return to Lambeau Field after spending his first four seasons with Green Bay before signing with Seattle as a free agent in March.

While Carroll said Rawls is improving and has been officially a full participant in practice all week the team also wants to be cautious and make sure he’s fully recovered before he plays. The team felt Rawls may have rushed back last season, which led to him suffering another injury in the second game of the season that then sidelined him for seven games.

“It was just a high ankle sprain that just lingered,’’ Carroll said of the injury Rawls suffered in the exhibition opener against the Chargers. “And they take time and also we don’t want to bring him back too soon and we don’t want to make this linger like they can — high ankles are famous for that. So we are just trying to get rid of it so once we cut him loose he’s really raring to go. So we have to make that determination.’’

Carroll said safety Delano Hill will also be a gametime decision as he deals with a shoulder injury and linebacker Michael Wilhoite seems unlikely to play due to a lingering calf injury.

But everyone else on the roster should be ready to go including a handful of players who were officially listed as questionable on the injury report.

One of those, cornerback Richard Sherman, sat out Friday due to a thigh issue that crept up this week. But Carroll said “he should be fine.’’ Sherman often sits out a day or so of practice but hasn’t missed a game in his career and has 90 straight regular season starts dating to the 2011 season.

Carroll also said receiver Tyler Lockett, also listed as questionable, is also good to go for what will be his first action since suffering a broken fibula and tibia last Dec. 24.

“Really excited about that,’’ Carroll said. “Really excited for him. He’s such a spark for us so we will be able to get him involved in all phases.’’

That includes returns as Carroll has said he will handle kickoff and punt returns, though J.D. McKissic figures to also be active to serve as a backup at those spots if needed.

Carroll also said defensive end Frank Clark is dealing with two sore wrists but has not been limited in practice and should be ready to play. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury but should be ready, Carroll said.

Carroll also said he has no concerns about how defensive lineman Michael Bennett will play Sunday after a week in which he revealed that he had been held at gunpoint by Las Vegas police on Aug. 27 as they investigated an active shooter situation at a casino. Bennett was released and no shooting was found to have occurred but Bennett may pursue a civil lawsuit and he appeared emotional when he met the media on Wednesday, cutting his press conference short when he choked up when talking about his three daughters.

Carroll said he talked to Bennett on Friday morning and “Mike was really lit up this morning. Just feeling really good like he had been through some stuff and like he’s coming out the other end of it. That was today and it was very emotional for him and all of that. But at least it was great to see him have a real light in his eye and he was excited to get going.’’

Carroll said Bennett practiced well during the week (though he got a rest day on Friday, something that has been a regular occurrence during past seasons, as well) and that “I think football is good for him right now. The football game coming up is good for him and he knows how to click in and be ready and I would expected him to play really well just based on the way he performed in practice during the week.’’

Carroll also praised the way the NFL has backed Bennett including a statement of support earlier in the week from commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I think the way the commissioner has responded is worth note,’’ Carroll said. “I think he has demonstrated his sensitivity to his players and to this situation in particular and in a general sense, too. His words were strong and clear and I think he made good sense of this. So yeah, happy that he saw it the way he did and he took the stand the way he did to support his guys.’’