The popular clip from BBC’s ‘Planet Earth II’ has been making the rounds on the internet, and people have gotten pretty creative. If you haven’t seen it, a baby iguana is chased down by dozens of hungry racer snakes on the Galapagos Islands.

Well, the run was so epic, it inspired one creative internet soul to mash the clip up with the highlights from perhaps the most epic run of all time. Yes, we now have a clip of the baby iguana going Beast Mode to the sound of Marshawn Lynch’s iconic 67-yard ‘Beast Quake’ touchdown run vs the Saints in the 2011 NFC wild card round.

Here it is in all its glory: