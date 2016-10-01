After crunching the numbers, Denver finds it has a big winning percentage since 1984.

Sideline Chatter

Somebody in the Broncos’ publicity department has too much time on their hands.

That somebody discovered that — if Denver beats the Buccaneers on Sunday — the Broncos (316-197-1, .616) will pass the NBA Lakers (1,588-988, .616) into second place for the best winning percentage by a major American pro franchise since Pat Bowlen bought the NFL team in 1984.

The NBA Spurs (1,631-945, .633) are No. 1.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Kansas Jayhawks unveil new $4,000 football facility featuring two Bowflex machines.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Pats QB update: Belichick to start boy they found on side of road.”

To the penalty box

Former Czech Republic hockey coach Vladimir Ruzicka, accused of taking $20,750 from a player’s father who said he paid to let his son play, has been convicted of fraud.

In other words, this Czech didn’t clear.

Touched by an Angel

Giants left fielder Angel Pagan body-slammed a fan who ran onto the field Friday night and held him until security arrived.

Added bonus: He’s trails only Ahmad Brooks on San Francisco’s sack list this year.

Keep the change

Ferrari claims it’s coming out with the fastest convertible ever.

No word about top-end speed, but your wallet goes from $2.2 million to zero in just 3.5 seconds.

Talko time

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on the Cornhuskers’ 34-21 win over academic powerhouse Northwestern on Sept. 24: “My favorite play occurred when the team called time out to correct the referee’s grammar.”

• ESPN analyst Danny Kanell, after Washington built a 23-0 halftime lead against seventh-ranked Stanford: “If you’re a Stanford student, you might as well go to the library. This is ugly.”

Oinker Airlines

Incidents of unruly airline passenger incidents rose 16 percent in 2015, according to a report.

But if you think it’s rowdy in the friendly skies now, just wait’ll the Cubs win the World Series and pigs start flying.