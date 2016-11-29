Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee talks about stuffing, his favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

Punt the football … but pass the stuffing!

“It’s like a little sandwich every bite you take,” Colts punter Pat McAfee told NBC, extolling his favorite Thanksgiving side dish, “ ’cause there’s a nice mix of carbs and veggies.

“And even if you get a little gravy in there, it’s its own little party in your mouth.”

Headlines

• At Fark.com: “For the first time since 1999, there are no Alaskans playing in the NBA.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Wildlife handlers dispatched to tranquilize Jim Harbaugh.”

Hooping it up

Pitt 76, Syracuse 61?

Looks like they scheduled a football game last Saturday — and a basketball game broke out.

Don’t ask dad

Sometimes father doesn’t know best — even if he’s an NFL coach and the subject is fantasy football.

“Sometimes (my daughter Corri will) ask me, ‘Hey, who’s going to be better this week?’ ” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “‘So-and-so or so-and-so?’ I don’t know. I have no idea. She’ll ask me about other teams, who would you pick, this guy? And I’m like, who do they even play? I don’t know.”

Fact of the Week

There were no teams from the state of Texas ranked in The Associated Press poll this week for the first time since Sept. 14, 1997.

Talking the talk

• Eric Kolenich of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, after Virginia became the first men’s basketball team in 20 years to hold three straight Division I opponents below 40 points: “Meanwhile, the Virginia football team allowed 52 points to Virginia Tech on Saturday.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on why he sees no need to watch “Fabulous Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the latest Harry Potter flick: “I know where to find them — Tuscaloosa!”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after NFL kickers missed 12 extra points on Nov. 20: “The best kicking I saw all week took place on the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special.”

• Reader Michael Sarro, to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, on the winless Browns becoming the first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention this season: “Is this what the Bible meant by ‘the first shall be last’?”

What, no Saints?

Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, caught up in the NFL spirit, showed part of the Cowboys-Ravens game during a service, Sports Illustrated reported.

To everyone’s surprise, they passed the plate and no one tried to intercept it.