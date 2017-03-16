The specifics of the weight clauses in Eddie Lacy's contract were revealed Thursday.

It was revealed earlier this week that Eddie Lacy’s one-year contract, which is worth up to $5.5 million, included $385,000 in bonuses related to his weight.

Thursday, the specifics of those weight clauses were reported by Field Yates of ESPN, which in turn shed further light on what Seattle’s expectations are for Lacy — whose weight has been a much-discussed aspect of his career since he entered the NFL in 2013.

As reported by Yates, Lacy will get $55,000 for each month that he achieves a specific weight (presumably, being under or at the weight in question).

Per the report, the team wants Lacy to be at 255 in May, 250 in June, July and August and 245 from September through December — or essentially, for the regular season.

That jibes with what coach Pete Carroll said in a pair of radio interviews on Tuesday after Lacy’s signing was made official, when he said the goal wasn’t for Lacy to be at the 234 at which he has been listed, but in the 240s.

“In his 40s (the 240s) he’s really dangerous,” Carroll said. “So we have a real target for him. We’ll be on it on a regular basis and we’ll keep him in great shape.’’

Carroll said Lacy’s size was much of his attraction, potentially able to give the Seahawks a physical and power dimension they lacked last season.

“He’s a big back in classic fashion,” Carroll said in an interview on ESPN 710 Seattle. “I like that we’re bringing in a big, tough guy that’s going to send a message the way he plays the game.”

It’s thought Green Bay let Lacy test the market in part due to concerns over his weight, which the Packers figured might be only tougher to control as Lacy gets older — he turns 27 in June.

A Tweet from Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Tuesday stated that Lacy weighed in at 267 during one of the three visits he took over the past few days — Seattle, Minnesota and Green Bay.

Carroll didn’t exactly refute that Lacy is above where the team would like him to be, noting that Lacy is still recovering from an ankle surgery last season that ended his year after five games.

“This is a hard time for him because he’s working some rehab right now,’’ Carroll said.

But Carroll said Tuesday the team will also make “a concerted” effort to make sure Lacy stays at the right weight.

Among the incentives for Lacy is also that he has just a one-year contract, making this something of a “prove it” year to show he can get and stay in shape and also play with the production he did last year before being injured.

But as revealed Thursday, the Seahawks are also setting some clear weight expectations that can either help or hurt Lacy in the wallet.