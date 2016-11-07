Even though the Seahawks’ defense was once again on the field for a long time against the Bills, Seattle once again dug deep and stopped Buffalo on the final drive of the game to win.

Fourth quarter. Six-point game. One minute, nine seconds on the clock. And the Buffalo Bills had the ball at the Seahawks’ 10-yard line.

It had been, to that point, a struggle for the Seahawks’ defense — missed tackles, an inability to get stops on third down, tired bodies after another time-of-possession battle lost.

Those four downs from the 10 were the defining moment of the game, the last challenge for a defense that struggled most of the night.

Here is the story of how the Seahawks “bowed up” and held on for a 31-25 victory:

Defensive end Cliff Avril: “I was tired. Us athletes get tired, too.”

Linebacker K.J. Wright: “I hurt my ankle, but I was like: ‘It’s the fourth quarter. There’s no way I can come out of the game.’ ”

Cornerback DeShawn Shead: “Nobody batted an eye. Nobody flinched. We just lined up and said, ‘Let’s go.’ ”

Wright: “You already know the feeling. You gotta bow up, man. This is do or die. Win or lose. We gotta execute. It doesn’t matter what they did before. All that matters is right now.”

Linebacker Bobby Wagner: “That’s what we do: We bow up. We don’t care if our back is against the wall. We know no matter where we’re at, we’re going to bow up.”

Wright: “That’s like an old saying. People have been saying that since the beginning of time. Bow up means just don’t let them in.”

Shead: “We hear that a lot.”

Linebacker Brock Coyle: “All the time, every week.”

Shead: “You gotta bow up when you get down there in the red zone. That’s our motto, and that’s what we do when we get down there.”

Cornerback Richard Sherman: “We’ve bowed up before. That’s the difference between a champion defense. Guys have been in tough situations, back against the wall plenty of times. Both good and bad results. We knew what we had to do.”

Shead: “Right now I believe we’re the No. 1 red-zone defense, and we expect that. We expect to stop people and not let them score.”

Wagner: “It’s all about your mindset. (Stuff’s) not going to go well every single time. We’re not going to have the perfect game every single time. You have to have a mindset that is strong enough not to waver no matter what the situation is. You dream for moments like that.”

Avril: “That’s what I’m chanting when I’m talking to the guys: ‘Bend but don’t break. Yeah, they got 40 yards, but bend but don’t break.’ ”

Coyle: “There’s rarely a situation we’ll see in the game that we haven’t practiced, and red zone is obviously a huge one. We always say, ‘Bow up.’ There you go.”

Linebacker Jordan Tripp: “That’s something that’s very big on this team: Trust yourself, trust one another, playing for one another. That was just magnified in that moment because everyone was watching right there.”

Wright: “Our bodies are empty when we’re out there, but we just keep finding a way. We look each other in the eyes and say, ‘We’ve got to get it done.’ That’s something I’ll remember 20 years down the line, just how special this team is, how much we care about each other, how we find a way to win.”