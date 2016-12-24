The Seahawks' offensive line has been an issue all season, but the unit looked particularly bad against the Cardinals on Saturday

The offensive line has been an issue all season — probably the biggest issue all season. But the Seahawks haven’t looked worse than they did in the first half against Arizona.

The Cardinals sacked Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson five times in the first half, and it could have been more. Wilson was under constant pressure. Sometimes it looked like two or three (and sometimes more) offensive linemen were beat on a single play.

The Seahawks ran 34 plays in the first half, and by my count 19 of those plays resulted in either no gain, a loss of yards or a turnover. Not all of those were the fault of the line but many were.

The Seahawks adjusted in the second half, and the results improved. It was clear after halftime that the Seahawks wanted Wilson to get rid of the ball quickly, and so most of the routes and throws were short. It helped, and the Seahawks rallied improbably to get back in the game.

But here’s the bigger concern: Can this offense behind this offensive line string together multiple wins in the playoffs? That’s the only question at this point, and its’ the one that has trailed the Seahawks all season.