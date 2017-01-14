The first drive of the game couldn’t have gone any better for the Seahawks. They marched 89 yards down the field, chewed up 8 minutes 34 seconds and, most important of all, scored a touchdown.

The first drive of the game couldn’t have gone any better for the Seahawks. They marched 89 yards down the field, chewed up 8 minutes 34 seconds and, most important of all, scored a touchdown. It was everything the Seahawks needed to do to win this game: ball control, keep Atlanta’s offense off the field and capitalize on the scoring opportunities they did have.

And yet instead of foreshadowing how the offense was going to play, it was an aberration. It was one of only two touchdowns the Seahawks scored, and the offense slowly fell back into old habits: struggling to protect Wilson, struggling to run the ball.

The Falcons have one of if not the best offense in the NFL, and so the Seahawks needed to score to keep pace. Wilson and Co. were always going to have to put up points or at least control the ball and the clock, and on the first drive it looked like they were up to the task.

But it didn’t last, and the Seahawks reverted to the same offense that has been inconsistent for most of the season.