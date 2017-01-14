The first drive of the game couldn’t have gone any better for the Seahawks. They marched 89 yards down the field, chewed up 8 minutes 34 seconds and, most important of all, scored a touchdown.

The first drive of the game couldn’t have gone better for the Seahawks. They marched 89 yards, chewed up 8 minutes 34 seconds and, most important of all, scored a touchdown. It was everything the Seahawks needed to do to win: ball control, keep Atlanta’s explosive offense off the field and capitalize when they had chances to score.

Better yet, running back Thomas Rawls rushed for 29 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry on the drive. All season the Seahawks have tried, mostly with minimal success, to find their running game. Last week Rawls set a franchise record for most rushing yards in a playoff game. In the first drive this week, it looked as if he had picked up where he had left off.

The next drive, the Seahawks kicked a field goal after a 50-yard return from Devin Hester.

And yet instead of foreshadowing how the offense was going to play, those first two drives became aberrations.

Rawls gained only five more yards the rest of the game after that first drive. He finished with 34 yards on 11 carries.

The offense didn’t score another touchdown until less than four minutes remained. After the game, receiver Doug Baldwin was asked what changed after those first two drives.

“I don’t know,” Baldwin said. “I guess it’s the story of our season. We just haven’t been able to be consistent, drive in and drive out.”

It’s true. The same issues that plagued the Seahawks during the season plagued them in the loss to Atlanta: problems running the ball (the Seahawks ranked 25th in the NFL in rushing yards) and problems protecting Russell Wilson (Pro Football Focus ranked the Seahawks’ offensive line last in the NFL).