Even as the Seahawks embarked on one, quick, empty drive after another Sunday night in Arizona — punting the first nine times they had the ball — there was no real need to begin checking the team’s record books for offensive futility.

In a record that for better or worse is likely safe forever, given the way that NFL offenses have evolved, the Seahawks hold the dubious distinction of having the worst offensive game in the league’s history, held to minus-7 yards against the Los Angeles Rams at the Kingdome on Nov. 4, 1979.

It’s one of only two times in NFL history that a team has been held to minus yards, the other coming when Denver was held to minus-5 in 1967 by Oakland (technically an AFL game, but it was grandfathered into the league’s record books).

That 1979 game was referenced a few times Sunday since the Seattle defense was on the field that day for 95 plays, the most in team history. Sunday at Arizona, the Seattle defense was on the field for 90 plays, the third-most.

But unlike Sunday, there was no overtime played in that 1979 game. The Rams instead won easily, 24-0.

What this year’s Seahawks team can only hope is that Sunday’s performance at Arizona will turn out to be the anomaly that the 1979 game was.

The 1979 Seahawks, led by quarterback Jim Zorn and receiver Steve Largent, finished fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Six days before they were held to minus-7 yards by the Rams, they had gone to Atlanta and beaten a decent Falcons team on “Monday Night Football,” 31-28. It was the game in which a fake field goal caused Howard Cosell to gush about the Seahawks being the kind of team the NFL needed to pump some life into things.

The week before that, Seattle had scored 34 on the “Luv Ya Blue’’ Houston Oilers, who would go on to play in the AFC championship game that year. And the week after the minus-7 game, the Seahawks would put up 29 at Cleveland.

But against a Rams team that would go on to lose to Pittsburgh in that season’s Super Bowl, the Seahawks could do nothing. They were outgained 301-6 in the first half, with the Rams getting 18 first downs to Seattle’s zero in taking a 21-0 lead.

A Zorn-to-Largent pass of 11 yards on the first play of the third quarter got Seattle a first down. But that would be the highlight of the game as the Rams ended up outgaining Seattle 476-to-minus 7, with 29 first downs to the Seahawks’ one. Seattle ran just 35 plays to the Rams’ 95 (by contrast, the Seahawks ran 57 to Arizona’s 90 Sunday night).

The first quote on the postgame stats attributed to coach Jack Patera seems a little understated in retrospect.

“We did not play well,” Patera said.

Asked if thought about changing quarterbacks — Zorn was 2 of 17 for 25 yards and sacked six times for minus-55 — Patera said no because “we did not have the ball long enough to establish if the quarterback was playing well or not.”

In a phone interview this week, Zorn laughed and said, “you want to talk about that game?”

Zorn recalled that the Rams unveiled a new scheme the Seahawks hadn’t seen, lining up nine defenders near the line on every play and then blitzing some while others would drop back.

“Every third down, every critical situation that we had to get a drive going, they lined up in this blitz look and got us,” Zorn said. “We tried to make adjustments one way and they got us another way. Nothing worked.”

For years, the game was widely referenced as illustrating the difficulties of bouncing back from playing on Monday night. Consider that Seattle gained 391 and 411 yards in the two games before the contest against the Rams, and then 427 and 521 the following two weeks.

Zorn, though, doesn’t remember that being a real issue other than the team simply had less time to prepare a game plan.

Seattle’s leading rusher that day was Sherman Smith, with 16 yards on seven carries. He’s now the team’s running backs coach, and while the details of a game now 37 years old are a little hazy, he said it crossed his mind a few times as Sunday’s game progressed and the Seahawks never moved past midfield on offense until overtime.

“The Rams owned us that day,” Smith said. “Sunday against Arizona, I felt our personnel was much better. It was more us and what we didn’t do against Arizona than it was them.”

Certainly, the Seahawks of 2016 can hope they bounce back the way they did in 1979, when Seattle won five of its last six, averaging 402 yards the rest of the way.