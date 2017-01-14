It was the question heading into last season and again the question heading into this season and at this point it’s the biggest question the Seahawks face heading into yet another offseason: What will they do with the offensive line?

Coach Pete Carroll has been bullish about the improvement of the line and the group’s potential. The Seahawks broke in two rookies and two other new starters along the line.

But the Seahawks also struggled to run the ball this season. They struggled, at times, to protect quarterback Russell Wilson. The offensive line again had moments where Wilson was under pressure and where free defenders were in the backfield moments after the snap.

Will the Seahawks make overhauls along the line? Once again, it’s the biggest question of the offseason.