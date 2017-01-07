The Seahawks edged the Falcons at CenturyLink Field in October. How will the teams match up in Atlanta next weekend in the NFC divisional round?

Jayson Jenks
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Falcons pushed the Seahawks to their limit in Seattle in October, a game the Seahawks won 26-24. That game is most remembered for Richard Sherman’s sideline explosion and the 21 points the Seahawks allowed in the third quarter after that blowup.

The Falcons are the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense, averaging 33.8 points per game. Their quarterback, Matt Ryan, is on the short list for MVP. They threw for the third-most passing yards and the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL  this season.

The Falcons, as much as any team in the league, will test the Seahawks’ defense without Earl Thomas, both with Ryan’s ability to throw  and the versatility of running back Devonta Freeman.

And while Atlanta’s defense ranked  27th in  points allowed this season, Vic Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks. He’ll be a handful for Seahawks’ offensive tackles.

That’s a tough matchup for the Seahawks.  Atlanta is a tough place to play, and the Seahawks went 3-4-1 on the road this season.

