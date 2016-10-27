Richard Sherman's decision to dress up as Harry Potter for his press conference Wednesday caught the attention of the author of the Harry Potter books.

The decision by Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman to dress up as Harry Potter for his weekly press conference Wednesday grabbed the attention of one very interested observer — J.J. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series.

Rowling, in fact, took to Twitter on Thursday to Tweet that she was now a Seahawks fan, even if, she joked, she knew no other player on the team other than “R Sherman.”

Sherman explained he dressed up as Harry Potter after his son told him he wanted him to wear something for Halloween.

“This is a serious occasion,” Sherman said. “It’s Halloween. My son told me he wanted me to wear something so it’s happening.”

No word on if this means Rowling will no take after another famed fiction writer/NFL fan, George R.R. Martin, who has been thought to sprinkle in references to his favorite teams — the New York Jets and Giants — as well as other players and coaches into his books.