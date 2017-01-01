The Seahawks would probably match up better with Detroit than Green Bay, even with the game being at home. Here's why.

Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have always been one of the NFL’s hottest teams heading into the playoffs. They surge into the postseason, and they feed off that momentum.

But this season has been completely different. The Seahawks have lost three of their final eight games for the first time since 2011. They haven’t played well in their last four games. Two weeks ago, cornerback Richard Sherman blew up on the sideline at coach Pete Carroll over play-calling. This week, defensive linemen Frank Clark and Jarran Reed had to be separated on the sideline.

The Seahawks will play the loser of the Packers-Lions game on Sunday night. The Packers are not a good matchup for the Seahawks. They already beat the Seahawks by 28 at home earlier this season, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can really take advantage of Earl Thomas’ absence.

The Lions are a better matchup. Matthew Stafford is a dangerous quarterback, but Detroit ranks 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. The Seahawks have been stingy against the run all year and make the Lions one-dimensional.

Also, the Lions aren’t one of the league’s better pass-rushing teams; they rank 29th with 25 sacks this season. That’s important for a Seattle team that has struggled to protect quarterback Russell Wilson all year.