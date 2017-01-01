The Seahawks have been one of the league’s most consistent and productive rushing offenses since 2012. But in 2016, that has changed drastically.

By now, it’s clear: The Seahawks just can’t run the ball consistently and effectively. That’s been clear for a while now, but because of the Seahawks’ track record the last several seasons, it always felt like the Seahawks just might be able to get the run game figured out.

But that’s not the identity of this team. The Seahawks entered the day ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards. In the first half against the 49ers, they rushed for 20 yards on nine carries. The 49ers entered the game allowing the most total rushing yards, the most yards per carry and the most rushing touchdowns this season.

The Seahawks improved some in the second half behind rookie running back Alex Collins, who ripped off a couple of nice runs. But a couple of nice runs don’t change what has been clear for most of this season: The Seahawks just can’t run the ball.

More than that, defenses are able to defend the Seahawks differently this year than they have in the last several seasons. They play more coverages with two safeties, eliminating space for receivers and making it harder to pass. They no longer need to load the line of scrimmage to stop the Seahawks.

It’s hard to win in the playoffs consistently without consistently being able to run the ball, and that’s a new problem for the Seahawks.

“Now they’ve become much like all the other teams that they used to beat with that mentality,” said former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks a couple weeks ago. “They’ve kind of morphed into a finesse team that has to lean on the passing game.”