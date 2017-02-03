Brad Benson, a former member of the New York Giants, paid the price for his NFL success.

If you think playing football is tough on the body, try living with its effects in retirement.

Brad Benson, 61, an offensive lineman on the Giants’ first Super Bowl champion 30 years ago, has undergone a 14-hour back surgery and three hip replacements.

“I call him Mr. Potato Head,” ex-teammate Carl Banks told the New York Daily News. “Everything has been replaced.”

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Ben Roethlisberger discloses he’s been given between 1 and 700 months to live.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Flu-ridden Steph drains crumpled tissues in garbage can across room.”

Hold that letter

Defensive-end prospect Donovan Winter was unable to sign his letter of intent with Michigan State on Wednesday, the Orlando Sentinel reported, because he’d been jailed on burglary charges.

Probably not the kind of “recruiting steal” that Spartans coaches had in mind.

Patriot Names Dept.

The Patriots, who came so close to doing it nine seasons ago, have landed the trademark rights to the slogans “Perfect Season” and “19-0.”

“We’ve got dibs on 0-16,” said the Detroit Lions.

Not so fast, Bolt

Ex-NFL star Deion Sanders, 49, says not even Usain Bolt could have beaten him in a race when Sanders was in his prime.

In Bolt’s defense, though, he would have been only 5 or 6 at the time.

25/7, anyone?

A report says that, 180 million years from now, the pull of the moon’s gravity will make days on Earth 25 hours long.

And MLB games will be 6½ hours long.

Cashing out

Sheldon Adelson pulled his financial backing — $650 million — out of the Raiders’ proposed move to Las Vegas, and Goldman-Sachs quickly did likewise.

A cynic might say the Raiders have two black holes now.

Talking the talk

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on a sure sign that U.S. political turmoil is over the top: “That moment when you turn on sports-talk radio for comparatively calm and reasonable conversation.”

• NBC’s Seth Meyers, after the Westminster Dog Show announced it has added three new breeds: “Said the dogs, “Yeah, last year’s after party got pretty wild.’ ”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on Super Bowl Sunday’s annual Puppy Bowl: “My, how the mighty have fallen. Rex Ryan is coaching the North team.”

• Ex-Giants lineman Brad Benson, to the N.Y. Daily News, when asked if football was the cause of all his post-playing ailments: “I was on the badminton team at Penn State for a while. You can blame it on that if you’d like.”

Name game

Among those signing college letters of intent with Illinois State on Wednesday: a 6-foot-7, 280-pound lineman named Kobe Buffalomeat.

Something tells us this guy might have an NFL future with the Bills.

Getting their hacks

The St. Louis Cardinals will have to give up two draft picks and $2 million to the Astros after scouting director Chris Correa went rogue and repeatedly broke into Houston’s online player-information database.

On the bright side, the Cards are odds-on favorites to win the inaugural Hack Wilson Award.

Tom terrific? No kidding

What, you think it’s easy playing golf with Tom Brady?

As Graeme McDowell told AP, recalling a round in the Bahamas: “I said, ‘Come on, mate. You’re married to Gisele, you’re Tom Brady the quarterback and you’re hitting it 20 yards by me. Stop it. Be bad at something.’ ”

Dog days of winter

Sure sign that it’s finally time to play the Super Bowl, or else the apocolypse is near: Sunday’s Puppy Bowl XIII’s newest techie gizmo will be something called the Lick Cam.

More headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Desperate to save Vegas deal, Mark Davis bets the whole team on red.”

• At Fark.com: “McAfee retires from NFL, will presumably be replaced by Norton.”

Fight, fight, fight

A group of former cheerleaders has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the NFL and 26 teams, alleging that management actively conspired to underpay them and keep them from negotiating better salaries.

The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking somewhere between two bits/four bits/six bits and 300 million dollars.

Quote marks

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson said he sometimes smoked pot before games: “Which was evident in his career game stats, where he averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.7 pizzas.”

• Blogger Chad Picasner, not impressed that the NHL All-Star Game has been reduced to a 3-on-3 affair: “Why don’t they just schedule a series of fights on the ice? I understand that most fans prefer that anyway.”

• Fired Bills coach Rex Ryan, to the New York Daily News, on why he finds TV work preferable to coaching right now: “You don’t lose.”

• Illinois State football coach Brock Spack, to the Chicago Tribune, on new recruit Kobe Buffalomeat: “People say I have a good football name. So he and I have something in common.”

Quote of the Week

Replied former coach Dave Wannstedt, when asked about the Patriots’ strategy to slow the Falcons’ high-scoring offense in Sunday’s Super Bowl: “I think (Bill) Belichick is going to take the air out of the football.”

Laughter erupted before Wannstedt realized his faux pas.

“I mean it in football terms. I meant he’s going to shorten the game. … He wants to give Atlanta’s offense the minimum amount of opportunities possible.”

Flag daze

Nebraska’s state flag flew upside down at the Capitol for 10 days before someone noticed.

Apparently the local citizenry was totally locked in on Cornhusker football recruiting.