Tanner McEvoy comes up with a huge play late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals to spark Seattle's game-tying field goal.

Remember Tanner McEvoy? The guy who made his first NFL catch a touchdown against the Jets three weeks ago?

He struck again Sunday night, this time on special teams.

McEvoy broke through and blocked a punt with less than five minutes to go against the Cardinals. The play allowed the Seahawks to set up on the Cardinals’ 22-yard line.

Seattle would tie the score at 3-3 on a 40-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka with 4 minutes to go. That eventually forced overtime in Arizona.