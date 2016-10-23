Tanner McEvoy comes up with a huge play late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals to spark Seattle's game-tying field goal.
Remember Tanner McEvoy? The guy who made his first NFL catch a touchdown against the Jets three weeks ago?
He struck again Sunday night, this time on special teams.
McEvoy broke through and blocked a punt with less than five minutes to go against the Cardinals. The play allowed the Seahawks to set up on the Cardinals’ 22-yard line.
Seattle would tie the score at 3-3 on a 40-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka with 4 minutes to go. That eventually forced overtime in Arizona.
BLOCKED PUNT ALERT!@seahawks ball deep in @AZCardinals territory. #SEAvsAZ https://t.co/hM4a0rKjHQ
— NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2016
#SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/kpeQl7qFND
— NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2016
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.