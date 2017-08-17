Starting tailback Thomas Rawls won't likely play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

Seahawks tailback Thomas Rawls is not expected to play in Friday’s preseason home opener against the Minnesota Vikings likely giving Eddie Lacy the start and what will probably be his most extensive action with the team since signing as a free agent last March.

Rawls has not practiced this week with what coach Pete Carroll said is a sprained ankle suffered in last Sunday’s preseason opener against the Chargers in Carson, Calif.

“Thomas has been hobbling a little bit on a sore ankle that he sprained in the game and it’s not likely that he’ll be able to play—we did not practice yet him this week,” Carroll said following Thursday’s practice. “. … It’s a real minor lateral sprain. He’s going to be fine with it. He’ll be raring to go next week. I think it’s the right thing to hold him back this week. Likely to happen.”

Lacy has been working with the first team at tailback all week and likely to get more action than the four carries for 10 yards he received against the Chargers. Rookie Chris Carson has been going next in the rotations this week and also likely to see plenty of playing time — he scored two 1-yard touchdowns against the Chargers and had 19 yards on seven carries overall. The Seahawks will also work in C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins and Mike Davis into the tailback mix against the Vikings.

“You’re going to see Eddie Lacy and see a good dose of Eddie and C.J. and Chris and Alex,” Carroll said. “You’re going to see all the guys. Mike Davis played really well last week, so all those guys will play and again we’re going to just keep accumulating reps as we evaluate those guys. With really high hopes. It’s a very competitive group. Hopefully we can get moving at the line of scrimmage so we can see those guys.”

Carroll noted that until last Sunday Lacy had not played since last Oct. 16 when he suffered an ankle injury that required season-ending surgery.

“He didn’t play but the first five games last year so it’s been a long time,” Carroll said. “He needs to play football and come back. He did a nice job last week. He had a very good week of work. So to get him to come back this week was… I think it’s a real sign that he’s back and going. He’ll get some good reps this week.”

Here are other personnel updates from Carroll on Thursday:

— Carroll said linebacker K.J. Wright, who has been away from the team this week having “a process” done to improve his knee will be back on Monday and could play in the third preseason game a week from Friday against Kansas City. “K.J. has had a really good week,” Carroll said. “He had to be out of town all week to do this process that he went through and he is going to be back Monday.” Carroll wouldn’t specify the nature of the treatment Wright received — he did say he had not gone to Switzerland for the type of treatment Sidney Rice had in 2013 — but insisted that he should be able to play again quickly. “We think he is going to be back for next week,” Carroll said. “He’s not injured. This is a process and a long range thought that he was excited about for and so we advocated with him. He went for it and we are hoping it will be a good step for the rest of the season. He wasn’t hurt. He played last week and was fine. He could have played this week, but this was the time to do it and so we went for it. We are thinking he will be back in action next week in practice with no setbacks.”

— Tight end Luke Willson will miss the game with a groin injury suffered last week but should be back soon, Carroll said. “Luke is a couple of days away, so this weekend should be really important for him,” Carroll said. “I’m thinking that by the middle of next week, he should be ready to go. Luke is a guy that always heals quickly and that would put him well ahead of schedule from the little thing he has, but I’m almost assured he will make that.”

— Carroll wouldn’t say if receivers Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson will play. Lockett did not play last week as he continues to make his way back from last year’s broken leg while Richardson suffered a sprained shoulder against the Chargers. Richardson did some work in practice this week but Carroll had hinted earlier he would likely be held out this week. “They will both go through pregame warmups with us,” Carroll said indicating a decision on whether they will play would be made following that workout.

— Here’s what Carroll said today about the progress of cornerback DeShawn Shead, who suffered an ACL injury in the divisional playoff loss to Atlanta last Jan. 14: “He is doing great. Those of you that don’t know DeShawn, he is one of the most dedicated, grittiest guys we have in the program. He is well ahead of schedule. He uncovered a little area that he needed some help with. They fixed something up a couple weeks ago. He has bounced right back and jumped ahead again. I can’t imagine him not being way ahead of schedule come time when we can get him back out there. That’s just who he is and what he is all about. He is really fired up about the progress he has made. He has got every element of I’m going back as sooner than you could ever imagine, that’s kind of what his makeup is all about.”

— And here’s the update Carroll provided on defensive lineman Dion Jordan, signed last spring but yet to practice with the team after having another knee surgery after coming to Seattle: “He’s still working at it. We can’t predict his comeback right now because he had a little setback with a hamstring in his workouts, so it’s just slowing him down from making a normal return, unfortunately. I can’t tell you when he’s going to go yet, he’s still shooting to see if there’s something to get done here before the end of the preseason, but we’ll find out in a bit. We don’t know yet.”