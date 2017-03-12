Offensive lineman T.J. Lang, who appeared to be Seattle's top free agent priority, signed instead with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Seahawks’ aggressive pursuit of free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang ended in disappointment Sunday morning as he signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

Lang visited Seattle Friday and Saturday after having earlier visited Detroit. He was also still considering returning to Green Bay, where he has played since 2009.

Instead, he decided to play with what is essentially his hometown team as Lang grew up in Royal Oak, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, and attended Eastern Michigan University.

Lang had tipped off that location and family might be a deciding factor in an interview with the Detroit Free Press, saying: “Right now it’s just, I think the biggest thing is it’s not just me making a decision on where I want to go play, what team I want to play for, what city I want to live in. It’s more for my family. My son is going to be in first grade this year, my daughter’s growing up. It’s trying to narrow down every single scenario and we did a lot of homework.”

Seattle had been thought making an especially hard push for Lang as the Seahawks aimed to both improve and make more experienced an offensive line that struggled last season with no players who were in the league for more than three seasons.

Lang was a Pro Bowl guard in 2016 but came with a few injury question marks which might have led Seattle to think he would be a little more affordable than some of the other elite OLs available. Lang, though, told the Free Press that a hip on which he had surgery in January showed to be fine during physicals with teams.

“That was the biggest reason why I took the visits just because teams wanted to see the hip, teams wanted to see the X-rays, the MRIs, they wanted to see how I was doing up to this point,” Lang said. “And everything I got from everywhere I went, from Green Bay’s doctors to Detroit’s doctors to Seattle’s doctors, everybody was really pumped about it. They’re like, ‘Yep, the hip honestly from where you’re at from six weeks (out of surgery), it looks great.’

Seattle so far has signed just one free agent — offensive lineman Luke Joeckel. It was revealed Sunday that Joeckel’s contract is for $8 million with $7 million guaranteed and with another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. That caught some observers by surprise given that Joeckel is coming off of major knee surgery (ACL, MCL) last October, leading many to assume his contract likely included a larger percentage of incentives.

Instead, the deal appears to show Seattle’s commitment to trying to beef up its line this off-season.

But the swing-and-miss on Lang — considered by far the best remaining free agent offensive lineman available — doesn’t leave a ton of options as most of the best OLs were signed quickly in the opening days of free agency.

Maybe the best remaining OL is former Bronco and New York Jets left tackle Ryan Clady, though he also has an extensive history of recent knee issues and also is now 30 years old.

The loss of Lang could instead mean Seattle will have to focus a little more heavily on the OL in the draft than had been expected it would do if it had been able to get Lang.

But the overall reviews of the draft class coming out of the NFL Combine last week were mixed, and the draft won’t help Seattle accomplish what GM John Schneider had said was the desired goal for the line this off-season of getting more experienced.