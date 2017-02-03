The debacle faced by Seahawks fans in Glendale, Ariz., two years ago prompted the NFL to step in and create a new way for secondary tickets to reach fans.

A wild week of fluctuating Super Bowl ticket prices has industry insiders suggesting a new era is upon us.

It’s an era generally more expensive than most previous Super Bowls, but not as unpredictable as two years ago when hundreds of Seahawks fans were denied tickets to the big game they’d paid brokers for weeks in advance. The debacle in Glendale, Ariz., when resale prices surged beyond $10,000 per ticket before the Seahawks-Patriots final on Feb. 1, 2015, sparked lawsuits and changed the business practices of ticket brokers and even the National Football League itself.

By late Friday afternoon, New York-based TicketIQ — which tracks 90 percent of the nation’s online resale exchanges — reported the average list price for tickets to Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons was $5,049 — a 26 percent jump in just 48 hours. The cheapest “get in” ticket of $2,850 was up 21 percent over the same span, though still several times lower than the Glendale prices two years ago despite a similar scarcity in seat inventory available for sale.

“This is a structurally different market, and my sense is that it will be forever,’’ TicketIQ president Jesse Lawrence said Friday.

Lawrence says the latest surging prices are being caused by a limited ticket supply that’s occurring naturally. Two years ago in Glendale, there were allegations the supply was being manipulated and prices artificially inflated by one or two companies with ties to NFL teams that were hoarding tickets to cause sky-high panic-buying by brokers and fans.

By Friday afternoon, only 1,980 tickets remained for sale on resale exchanges, down 56 percent from a year ago but up slightly over two years ago. The difference now, unlike two years ago, is there are fewer “short-selling” brokers desperately buying up seats last-minute to fill orders taken from customers in advance.

Lawrence feels the days of rampant ticket “speculation” by brokers that fueled the Glendale disaster are gone forever. Too many brokers, he said, were driven out of business by it and those that remain are now ultra cautious.

Speculative Super Bowl practices in the past saw brokers sell Super Bowl tickets online they didn’t actually have yet. They would obtain them for less money from teams, players and other brokers the week of the game when prices tended to drop.

They would profit off the difference.

But in Glendale, prices surged beyond $10,000 the week of the game and never fell. Brokers either had to “bust” orders with customers that had already traveled to Glendale, or face financial ruin in buying tickets to honor their deals.

Allegations of market manipulation quickly surfaced. Brokers said PrimeSport Inc., an Atlanta-based luxury sports travel company with sponsorship deals involving the Seahawks and other clubs, had accumulated a stockpile of Super Bowl tickets it initially withheld from the open market.

Once prices escalated, they say PrimeSport released its stockpile for top dollar.

Two industry sources told The Seattle Times that days before the game, PrimeSport sold 200 tickets to StubHub for more than $2 million so the online resale exchange could honor advance sales on its site.

Asked about the supposed late StubHub deal, PrimeSport spokesperson Kristen Celauro told The Times last year her company does not discuss tickets or sales.

But in what’s been viewed as a direct response to that issue, NFL owners last May approved allocating 9,500 tickets to its own luxury travel partner to guarantee adequate distribution. NFL On Location Experiences is part-owned by 32 Equity — which oversees private equity ventures by the league — as well as RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital and pop star Jon Bon Jovi.

It provides VIP travel, hotel rooms, parties and shows for fans buying packages to premier NFL events. And with the new ticket allocation arrangement, the company is making a major foray into a Super Bowl luxury realm PrimeSport used to be the major player in.

The VIP packages aren’t cheap — from $5,500 to $13,000 — but with the NFL owning part of the company, the tickets sold are guaranteed to be there.

Typically, the NFL gives each Super Bowl team 17.5 percent of tickets, the host city team 5 percent and all other clubs 1.2 percent each. The NFL also keeps 25.2 percent for sponsors, media partners, executives and staff. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment on the ticket allocation this year, though the tickets given NFL On Location Experiences would typically have ended up with PrimeSport and other brokers via side deals.

StubHub vice president Glenn Lehrman, among the first to allege market manipulation in Glendale, says the new arrangement with the NFL-owned partner has kept more tickets on the open market and prices in check.

“It’s a factor,’’ he said. “More supply, lower prices.’’

Lehrman also said a lack of interest in the Super Bowl matchup itself has kept prices suppressed. That sentiment was echoed by Lawrence and by SeatGeek spokesman Chris Leyden.

Leyden said a huge price plunge last week from the prior one was largely due to the teams playing. But then, as the week picked up and ticket supply was reduced — especially in cheaper upper levels — prices began climbing again.

“Honestly, it seems as though the way the market has moved and where prices are right now is pretty normal,’’ Leyden said. “Right now where prices are is not the most expensive we’ve seen at this point and it’s not the least expensive.’’

Still, they aren’t cheap. The prices Friday were the second-most expensive of the past eight years behind Glendale.

In fact, those that bought early likely saved huge over last-minute shoppers.

And Lawrence feels that’s likely part of this new world order in Super Bowl ticketing. That picking up $1,000 or $2,000 tickets a day or two before kickoff might no longer be possible.

The added VIP packages, he said, have put more tickets on the open market. But their high cost has lifted prices of all tickets across the board.

Still, with brokers no longer waiting until the last minute to buy seats to fill orders, those ticket prices aren’t nearly as bad as in Glendale despite a similarly low available supply.

“It’s a trade-off,’’ he said. “You’ve generally got more expensive seats out there, but more reliability. You know you’re going to get them when you pay for them.’’