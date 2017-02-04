Grit your teeth Seahawks fans and prepare to see New England lofting the Lombardi Trophy one more time.

For the second straight year, this is a Seahawk-free Super Bowl. For Seattle fans, it’s going to hurt seeing the Atlanta Falcons, a team they actually beat this season, a team led by their former defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, on the grand stage.

But not nearly as deeply, and painfully, as seeing the New England Patriots — another team the Seahawks defeated this year. But that’s not the source of the existential ache, of course. And it’s not the fact that the Patriots get to the Super Bowl with annoying frequency, although that might help explain why the rest of America will lean toward Team Julio.

The horrifying ending of Super Bowl XLIX is forever seared in the soul of every blue-blooded Seahawks fan, and makes the choosing of sides on Sunday an easy proposition. Yet even the most fiercely partisan of them, those who assume the fetal position every time the name “Malcolm Butler” is uttered, have to admit that the Patriots have authored one of the most amazing feats in sports history.

They are a bona fide dynasty, in an era when that breed is disappearing. The NFL is systematically designed to thwart sustained success, and yet the Patriots thrive year after year. They have won in double figures 14 straight years, grabbed the AFC East title in 13 of the last 14 years, made it to the Super Bowl seven times since 2001 and won four titles, with a solid chance of making it five on Sunday.

They have done it almost solely on the brilliance of two men — their coach, Bill Belichick, who churns the roster constantly yet somehow manages to keep the Patriots percolating well into his second decade, and the quarterback, Tom Brady, whose mastery of the position allows the “yet somehow” formula to actually succeed.

I’ll bet you’ve forgotten that in 2000, his first year at the Patriots’ helm (in replacement of Pete Carroll, no less), Belichick was initially hired to be coach not of the Patriots, but rather the New York Jets. Belichick was to replace his mentor, Bill Parcells (whom Carroll had replaced as Patriots coach; it’s complicated). That job lasted all of one day, until Belichick, uneasy over the Jets’ pending ownership change, abruptly quit, writing out his resignation on a napkin.

The Patriots swooped in and hired Belichick, and the rest is grumpy, hoodied history.

The other turning-point moment in the New England dynasty occurred on Sept. 23, 2001 — the first game after 9/11 — when their QB, former Washington State star Drew Bledsoe, was injured on a vicious hit by New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis.

Just 2:16 was left in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ eventual 10-3 loss when Brady, a relatively obscure backup with three passes to show for his career, took over for Bledsoe, who would never start another game for New England. The rest is well-coiffed, super-model-marrying history. Brady led the Patriots to the Super Bowl (where they beat the heavily favored Rams, 20-17), and six more after that.

Belichick and Brady have been an indomitable team ever since (well, not entirely; the Giants conquered them twice in the Super Bowl, and the Seahawks — open-wound alert — were 1 yard away from doing the same).

The Patriots are an easy team to dislike, obviously. The words “smug”, “arrogant” and “entitled” are the ones usually tossed around. They’ve had enough “gates” — Spygate, Deflategate — to question their ethics.

Boston’s sports teams have provided an embarrassment of riches — nine titles since 2000, including championships in all four major sports between 2005 and 2011. Come on, guys, spare some bling for the rest of ’em. The fact that Brady, Belichick and owner Robert Kraft all are pals of President Donald Trump has provided another fresh source of potential antipathy.

But it’s a hard team not to admire. You might not like Belichick’s taciturn demeanor, but you can’t question his exquisite team-building. You might think that Brady has too much privilege for one man — he’s handsome, rich and successful, for starters — but you can’t question his stature. One more win will stamp them as the greatest coach and quarterback in NFL history, if they aren’t already.

And I believe that victory is coming for the Patriots. Sorry, Seahawks fans, but history shows that great defenses, which the Patriots are, shut down great offenses when it comes to the Super Bowl. Exhibit A: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8, Super Bowl XLVIII. That Denver team scored more points than any in NFL history.

It may well be close — all six of the Patriots’ Super Bowls in the Belichick-Brady era have resulted in games decided by four points or fewer — but New England will sneak away with the win. Belichick and Brady will find a way.

At least then we’ll have the good fun of watching commissioner Roger Goodell present the Lombardi Trophy to the owner, Kraft, who was infuriated by the penalty he administered for Deflategate. It will be the most awkward trophy presentation since Pete Rozelle had to grit his teeth and congratulate Raiders owner Al Davis — who was suing the NFL — after Oakland won Super Bowl XV.

Belichick is 64 and Brady is 39, so the end of their reign is nearing, at least theoretically.

But for now, you’d better grit your teeth and prepare for the worst, Seahawk fans.