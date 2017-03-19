Seahawks tight end Luke Willson officially signed his one-year contract with the Seahawks on Sunday.

Catching up on a few items related to the Seahawks and the free agent signing period from Sunday:

— Tight end Luke Willson officially signed his one-year contract a Sunday, a deal that was revealed to be worth $1.8 million at signing — an $800,000 bonus and a $1 million guaranteed salary — with another $1 million in incenties.

Willson’s signing may have solidified the Seattle tight end position for now as another Seahawks unrestricted free agent tight end — Brandon Williams — was reported by Jason La Canfora to be visiting Indianapolis.

Williams was the team’s third tight end last season after Jimmy Graham and Willson and the team undoubtedly plans to replace him if he gets away with Luke Vannett, who will be entering his second season.

Williams’ biggest value last season was on special teams, where he played 335 snaps, second-most on the team behind the 347 of Cassius Marsh. This is also regarded as an exceptionally good year for tight ends in the draft so the Seahawks could just look to draft one somewhere if they want to add depth, as well.

More interesting remains that both Graham and Willson will be entering the final year of their contract, meaning the long-term outlook on the position for the Seahawks is in flux. How Vannett progresses this year may have a lot to do with decisions the Seahawks will make concerning the tight end position after this season.’

— Free agent offensive lineman Ryan Clady visited the Seahawks on Friday. But the visit ended without a contract with Seattle on Friday agreeing to terms with Oday Aboushi. While he’s been primarily a guard, the Seahawks apparently feel he can also play tackle. Luke Joeckel, who signed earlier, also can play both guard and tackle, and the versatility of each player helps the Seahawks fulfill their goal this off-season of adding experience and competition throughout the offensive line.

It will be no surprise if the Seahawks sign another free agent offensive lineman. But with salary cap money beginning to run out — OvertheCap.com lists Seattle with just under $15 million before adding Aboushi — Seattle could get selective at this point and might wait to see who else might become available down the road.

The Aboushi signing has yet to be announced but should be in the next day or so.

— Free agent defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois finished his visit in Chicago Sunday without agreeing to a deal with the Bears and headed to Seattle. That’s good news for Seattle to remain in the hunt as they need to add a defensive tackle or two to replace what Tony McDaniel — also a UFA who may not be back — gave them last season.

— There were some interesting thoughts from now-former Seattle kicker Stephen (don’t call me Steven anymore) Hauschka in this story over the weekend in the Buffalo News.