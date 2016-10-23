Seattle fans and media members react to a truly bizarre Sunday Night Football game that saw the Seahawks and Cardinals finish in a 6-6 tie.

It’s fitting that the strangest football game of the season would end in a tie, isn’t it?

Like it or not, the Seahawks and Cardinals concluded their bizarre primetime game with an even stranger finish — a 6-6 tie. A missed field goal by Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro kept Seattle’s pulse alive, but that hope was short lived as Stephen Hauschka followed with a miss of his own as the overtime period drew to a close.

The game itself was as hard to explain as the kicks sub-30-yard field goal attempts. Seattle’s offense was downright putrid up until the final drive in OT, while its defense rallied for one if its best performances in recent memory. If the Seahawks were on the golf course, they’d be the player plunking the ball into the woods on every tee shot only to recover with 50-foot putts. At times a 3-0 deficit felt like a 30-0 blowout for the Cardinals.

In typically Seahawks fashion, the game wouldn’t end without last-minute fireworks. Seahawks’ WR Tanner McEvoy blocked a punt to set the Hawks up for a game-tying field goal. In overtime, things got strange.

Both teams traded field goals on their opening drives, but the Cardinals drove the ball within inches of a touchdown on their ensuing possession. With Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner barreling in, Catanzaro missed his potential game-winning 24-yard attempt. Minutes later, Haushcka did the same on his 28-yard shot. Tie game.

Fans and media members were in shock after the game. Here is what they had to say:

View the story “Sunday night stunner: Seattle sports world reacts to Seahawks-Cardinals ending in a tie” on Storify

