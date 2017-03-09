Steven Hauschka, Seattle's kicker since 2011, is headed to Buffalo after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Bills.

Steven Hauschka, Seattle’s kicker since 2011 and the second-leading points scorer in team history, will sign with the Buffalo Bills, according to various reports. Hauschka became expendable when the Seahawks signed former Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh to a deal for about a third of the money of the $2.7 million Hauschka made in 2016 in the final season of a three-year deal he signed with Seattle in the spring of 2014.

While Seahawks GM John Schneider said last week at the NFL Combine the door wouldn’t be closed on Hauschka returning to compete with Walsh, it had been viewed as unlikely that would happen. Seattle is expected to sign another kicker to compete with Walsh.

Hauschka will reportedly sign a four-year, $12.4 million deal with the Bills, according to ESPN. That’s big enough to possibly merit Seattle a compensatory draft pick in 2018 (and worth noting Walsh had been released and would not count in any comp pick formula. Walsh signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Seattle.