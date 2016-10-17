Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka missed a field goal and extra point in the fourth quarter before nailing a 44-yard field goal that proved to be the difference.

After a missed 29-yard field goal and then a blocked extra point that had the Seahawks in danger of a shocking loss, Steven Hauschka was hoping for just one more shot.

“That’s what I wanted,” he said. “I always want that, but especially if some plays don’t really go your way earlier in the game, you really want that redemption.”

Hauschka got it when he was called on for a 44-yard field goal and Seattle trailing 24-23 as the two-minute warning neared. Hauschka hit it with 1:57 left to put Seattle ahead 26-24 and the Seahawks held on for one of the bigger roller-coaster wins in recent team history.

While Hauschka said he wasn’t sure what went wrong on the field goal and PAT, coach Pete Carroll said he thought a low snap played a role on the field goal, which came with Seattle down 24-17 early in the fourth quarter.

“It was a little snap issue and getting the ball placed and we missed the first one,” Carroll said.

The PAT, Carroll said, “was low. I think we didn’t get it up the way we needed to.”

“We’ll look at the film and correct anything that happened on them,” Hauschka said.

He preferred to focus on the fact that Seattle rallied to get the win.

Hauschka, Seattle’s kicker since 2011, said after the misses he just returned to the bench and started thinking about getting another kick.

“It’s real simple,” he said. “I’m trying to attack the ball confidently. Confident swings all day long whether it practice, whether it’s the beginning of the game, the end of the game, it doesn’t matter — it’s the same thing for me. I can’t control a lot of stuff out there but that’s the thing I can control so that’s what I focus on.”

It made for a day that turned out as memorable as any Hauschka has had in a while.

“It’s always interesting,” he said. “Always new challenges out there — even in year nine. It’s just amazing to find different ways of being challenged every day.”