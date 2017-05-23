Former teammates, fellow Hall of Famers and many more took to Twitter on Tuesday in reaction to the death of Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy.

Seattle lost a legend Tuesday. Cortez Kennedy, the Seahawks’ Hall of Fame defensive tackle, has died at age 48.

Kennedy wreaked havoc on NFL quarterbacks in his 11-year career with the Seahawks, quickly earning a reputation as one of the league’s most feared defensive tackles. In an otherwise forgettable decade in Seahawks history, it was hard to ignore the impact Kennedy had both in Seattle and for the sport.

The Seahawks went 2-14 in 1992, and Kennedy never won a playoff game in his career. But, as Kennedy said on the eve of his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, “I loved playing for the Seahawks, you know. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

Kennedy’s love for the Seahawks and passion for football are given right back in the form of respect and admiration from fans in Seattle, and across the country. Upon news of his death, the sports community came together to recognize the light that Kennedy shined on their lives and football.

Here’s what people are saying: