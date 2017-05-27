The famous film director posted a photo Saturday morning, thanking Pete Carroll and the Seahawks for signing Colin Kaepernick. He later deleted the post.

Share story

By
Seattle Times sports producer

Does Spike Lee know something we don’t?

The famous film director posted a photo Saturday morning with Colin Kaepernick. The text read: “Big love shoutout to the head coach Pete Carroll for signing my brother Colin Kaepernick to the Seattle Seahawks. The truth is on your side. Much success for the coming NFL season.”

Spike Lee’s deleted Instagram post.
Spike Lee’s deleted Instagram post.

Lee’s NFL reporting seems a bit premature, as Bob Condotta was quick to squelch any such signing.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

And while nothing official has happened regarding the Seahawks’ backup QB situation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Seattle could sign someone in the next couple days ahead of next week’s OTA’s. Kaepernick visited with the Seahawks on Thursday and reportedly told the team he wants to be a Seahawk. However, the Seahawks seemed content in sorting through all their options before making a decision.

So, despite an eyebrow-raising Instagram photo, the waiting game continues. Sorry, Spike.

 

Sean Quinton: 206-652-6188 or squinton@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @quinton_sean. Sean Quinton is sports producer of The Seattle Times.