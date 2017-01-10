The Seahawks' offensive line was better Saturday, but whether it was the best performance of the season is in the eye of the beholder.

What’s indisputable fact is that the Seahawks rushed for 177 yards in Saturday’s wildcard playoff win over Detroit, the second-highest total of the year.

What’s not is why that happened.

Was it the re-emergence of running back Thomas Rawls, who had his best game of the season with 161 yards?

Was it the use of Marcel Reece as an I-formation fullback (detailed here)?

Was it improved play from the offensive line?

Was it that Detroit was hardly the most stout run defense in the NFL (the 4.7 yards per carry Seattle had wasn’t really all that much more than the 4.4 that the Lions allowed during the regular season, which ranked 20th in the NFL, and was less than the 4.9 of Green Bay or the 5.4 of Dallas in Detroit’s last two regular season games)?

As is usually the case in football — a game in which there are 22 distinct moving parts on every play, along with the vagaries of seven officials watching and the often unpredictable bounce of an oblong ball —- it was most likely some combination of all four.

Illustrating the inexactness of analyzing all of this were comments Tuesday from Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during their weekly meetings with the media.

Each gave different assessments of whether that was the best the offensive line has played this season.

Cable said it wasn’t.

“No, not even close,’’ he said. “There were a lot of good things, don’t get me wrong. The Carolina game was much better, the New England game much better, the second half against Arizona was maybe as good as we’ve ever been here. I wish we could find that consistency. That’s what we’re looking for. The one thing that came out of this game was a level of consistency, from beginning to end.”

Asked what made the Carolina game better, Cable said, “just the consistency of the situational football. Here’s another example — you probably all know these numbers, but we weren’t very good in the first half on third downs Saturday, but the second half we were seven of nine again. So that’s two out of three weeks. There’s something really cool going on here — that means we’re protecting, we’re throwing on time, we’re running routes right. It gets back to his point, collectively we’re playing better, so just trying to find that. Carolina was the one through and through, it was good the whole game.”

Bevell, though, thought it was the best all-around game the offensive line has played this season.

“I think it started with the offensive line,’’ he said of the revived running game against the Lions “I’ve got to give them credit. I really enjoyed watching them play. In my opinion that’s the best game that they’ve played all year in terms of run blocking, pass blocking. They were really working — five guys working as one they really were, working together. Including the tight ends on the edges on some of the runs. That (the offensive line) is where it started.’’

What’s less in question is that the offensive line played better than it had.

Cable specifically cited two players — left guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Garry Gilliam.

Of Glowinski, Cable said: “Very solid for him all the way around.”

For Gilliam, it was his third start since returning to the starting lineup with Cable saying he has achieved the team’s hoped-for goal of playing more physically.

“I believe we are starting to see more of that finish and physicality out of him that we were looking for,’’ Cable said.