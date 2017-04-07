Is it Richard Sherman who wants out of Seattle and not the Seahawks who want to deal him? That's what a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Friday.

The ongoing Richard Sherman/trade saga took another twist Friday morning with a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that it’s Sherman who wants out of Seattle and asked the team to explore trade options.

Said Schefter: “It has been my understanding all along that Richard Sherman was the one who initiated this. He was the one that wanted to be traded initially. The Seahawks were obliging him and his request.”

This would fly in the face of other statements on this topic, including from Sherman’s brother, Branton, who said Sherman “doesn’t want to leave the brotherhood” in Seattle.

Conversely, it might help explain some of Sherman’s behavior over the past year.

Specifically, were some of Sherman’s actions part of a grand scheme to force his way out of Seattle?

Maybe that’s a stretch. But some close observers wondered if maybe Sherman at some point decided he wanted out and that at the least, some of his actions were a manifestation of that desire. Deciding not to talk to most local reporters, for instance, might make more sense if Sherman had decided at some point he wanted out and was sort of slowly divorcing himself from Seattle.

Why Sherman would want out is harder to figure. The team signed him to a top-of-market contract in 2014 and Sherman has never seemed to indicate any unhappiness with that deal. And while he may have at times chafed that the team left him on the left side instead of having him trail the opponent’s best receiver, he was asked to do more coverage of a specific opponent last season than ever before in his career.

But he also wouldn’t be the first player who at some point decided he just wanted a change of scenery.

If Sherman does want out, it apparently isn’t impacting his current work regiment. By all accounts Sherman is working the same in the off-season as he always has.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week at the NFL league meetings that Sherman is having a “great off-season. Doing terrifically. He is doing everything, he is everywhere, he is active and out there and been very visible, which I am glad he has continued to work the way he works. His mentality is to have a great off-season and he is doing that. When he does that probably like he has done year after year, he always comes back ready to go. So I am anxious to see him come back.’’

If Sherman really wants out and is not traded in the next few weeks, it will be worth watching to see if he attends the voluntary portions of the team’s off-season program — Michael Bennett skipped OTAs in the past when he was unhappy with his contract.

Schefter’s is also the latest in what have been a steady stream of reports in recent days that at times can seem conflicting — such as Seattle offering Sherman around because it decided it just wanted to get younger on defense — but also all might be designed at helping ease the public blow of the team possibly trading away one of the most iconic players in its history.

At this point, about all the seems left is an actual trade itself.