Pete Carroll was his usually optimistic self as the Seahawks finished their offseason program Thursday. Here are six reasons why.

Three horns blew, signaling the end of practice, and then the Seahawks gathered at midfield of their indoor facility as a song that has become one of their themes — Rick Ross’ “These Haters Can’t Hold Me Back.’’

The players bounced happily in unison for what served as their final on-field action for roughly six weeks. Once dismissed from minicamp Thursday the Seahawks are now off until the start of training camp in late July.

You wouldn’t expect Pete Carroll to do anything but brim with optimism after such a moment, and that he did, later telling the media that the Seahawks have had “a very successful offseason.’’

Carroll then spent much of the rest of the 14 minutes he talked to reporters providing what he saw as evidence for why he feels so good heading into the summer.

Here are six things that had Carroll particularly giddy in no particular order.

1, What Carroll says has been an “incredibly profitable, beneficial’’ offseason working with Richard Sherman.

In Carroll’s eyes, the Sherman trade saga is now old news, especially now that Sherman has met the Seattle media — which he did Wednesday.

“I was really proud of how Sherm handled himself,’’ Carroll said. “I thought it was very well done.’’

Carroll said that press conference should make clear that everyone is now on the same page.

“You should know where we are coming from,’’ Carroll said. “If you were uncertain, you should know where we are coming from.’’

Carroll also took a shot at an ESPN article last month detailing discord in the Seahawks locker room with Sherman at the focal point.

“I think the reference would be to some article that came out,’’ Carroll said about a question on that topic. “Are we over that? Yeah we are well over that.’’

Carroll went on to say that he and Sherman have had “an incredibly profitable, beneficial offseason working and getting ready. His mind is ready to go after it in a huge way for this season coming up, his focus in these practices was excellent.’’

2, The improving health of players such as Earl Thomas and Tyler Lockett.

The final day of minicamp reiterated what has been one of the big stories of the last few weeks — the continued progress of two players who suffered broken legs during games last December.

Carroll again said Thomas (fibia) is ahead of schedule and will be ready for the start of training camp. Lockett (tibia, fibula) is a little behind Thomas and did not take part in any team drills during the offseason program. But he did a little more in each phase with no apparent setbacks. Carroll said it remains uncertain if Lockett will be ready for training camp but said he’s made “some big jumps’’ in recovery the last few weeks

Similarly making it through the offseason well are the team’s two big free agent signees — running back Eddie Lacy and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel. Lacy (ankle) should be ready for camp while the team also is confident that Joeckel (ACL) will be back in time for the season if not earlier.

3, Healthy offseasons for Jimmy Graham and C.J. Prosise.

Each player was limited or out during the offseason program a year ago due to injuries with Graham coming off a particularly challenging knee surgery.

Prosise also endured a variety of injuries throughout last season.

But each is now healthy and turned in daily highlight plays during OTAs (Organized Team Activities) and minicamp.

“Jimmy’s offseason is a big highlight for us,’’ Carroll said. “You know last year at this time we didn’t know what it was going to be like. We were positive but we din’t know. He’s had a phenomenal offseason and great work with us.’’

Carroll is similarly enthused about Prosise, a second-year player who will compete for time at tailback both as an every down back and in a third-down role. Carroll said he is “hugely ahead’’ of last season and that “we have really high hopes’’ for him.’’

4, George Fant progressing enough to remain as the team’s starting left tackle.

When the team signed Joeckel, the obvious thought is that he would take over as the left tackle. But Carroll said second-year player George Fant has shown enough to think he could retain the left tackle job which would mean Joeckel could play left guard, which seems to be the spot where the team thinks he will fit best.

“There’s no question (Fant could be the left tackle),’’ Carroll said. “There’s no question he has because he’s improved. His awareness, his communication, as it should, as we talked about that one-year to year two jump has already happened but more than that, he had a phenomenal offseason in terms of getting stronger and he maintained his quickness and his mobility.’’

5, Fant and other young OLs doing enough to convince Carroll the offensive line will be markedly better this season

Fant was one of three first-year starters last season along with Mark Glowinski and Germain Ifedi. But with those three now back with a year of experience, and the addition of Joeckel, Carroll said Thursday “I think probably the biggest area that we’re going to see us grow is in offensive line play. I think you’re going to see a change in the group and an elevation of their awareness based on that one year of experience and coming back for a sophomore year and things just jump.’’

6, Jeremy Lane appearing ready for a bounceback season and winning the starting right cornerback spot.

While Carroll raved about the progress of DeShawn Shead from a knee injury, he said again it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for the start of the season. That means someone else will have to step in to the right cornerback spot opposite Sherman.

Carroll said that as of today, the starter there would be Jeremy Lane. Lane struggled last season as the nickelback but Carroll said he appears poised for a better season in 2017.

“Jeremy has really applied himself,’’ Carroll said. “He sees the opportunity. He’s really going for it. Across the board, everybody’s evaluation of Jeremy across the entire program is that he’s really focused, he’s really tuned in, he’s really ready to go for it. He’s physically as fit as he’s been in a long time. Remember, he had a really difficult offseason a couple years back (following knee and arm injuries in the Super Bowl) and it’s taken him almost a couple years to overcome all of that and he’s back to full form. But more than that, his focus is really on it to seize this opportunity. We feel really good about that.’’