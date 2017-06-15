Pete Carroll was his usually optimistic self as the Seahawks finished their offseason program Thursday. Here are six reasons why.

Three horns blew, signaling the end of practice, and the Seahawks gathered at midfield of their indoor facility as a song that has become one of their themes — Rick Ross’ “These Haters Can’t Hold Me Back’’ — played.

The players bounced happily in unison for what served as their final on-field action for roughly six weeks. Once dismissed from minicamp Thursday, the Seahawks are off until the start of training camp in late July.

You wouldn’t expect Pete Carroll to do anything but brim with optimism after such a moment, and that he did, telling the media that the Seahawks have had “a very successful offseason.”

Carroll spent much of the 14 minutes he talked to reporters providing what he saw as evidence for why he feels so good heading into the summer.

Here are six things that had Carroll particularly giddy in no particular order.

1, What Carroll says has been an “incredibly profitable, beneficial’’ offseason working with Richard Sherman.

In Carroll’s eyes, the Sherman trade saga is old news, especially now that Sherman has met the Seattle media — which he did Wednesday.

“I was really proud of how Sherm handled himself,’’ Carroll said. “I thought it was very well done.’’

Carroll said that news conference should make clear that everyone is now on the same page.

“You should know where we are coming from,’’ Carroll said. “If you were uncertain, you should know where we are coming from.’’

Carroll also took a shot at an ESPN article from last month detailing discord in the Seahawks locker room with Sherman at the focal point.

“I think the reference would be to some article that came out,’’ Carroll said about a question on that topic. “Are we over that? Yeah we are well over that.’’

Carroll went on to say that he and Sherman have had “an incredibly profitable, beneficial offseason working and getting ready. His mind is ready to go after it in a huge way for this season coming up; his focus in these practices was excellent.’’

2, The improving health of players such as Earl Thomas and Tyler Lockett.

The final day of minicamp reiterated what has been one of the big stories of the last few weeks: The continued progress of two players who suffered broken legs during games last December.

Carroll said Thomas (tibia) is ahead of schedule and will be ready for the start of training camp. Lockett (tibia, fibula) is a little behind Thomas and did not take part in team drills during the offseason program. But he did a little more in each phase with no apparent setbacks. Carroll said it remains uncertain if Lockett will be ready for training camp but said he’s made “some big jumps’’ in recovery the last few weeks

Similarly making it through the offseason well are the team’s two big free agent signees, running back Eddie Lacy and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel. Lacy (ankle) should be ready for camp while the team is confident that Joeckel (ACL) will be back in time for the season if not earlier.

3, Healthy offseasons for Jimmy Graham and C.J. Prosise.

4, George Fant progressing enough to remain as the team’s starting left tackle.

When the team signed Joeckel, the obvious thought is that he would take over as the left tackle. But Carroll said second-year player George Fant has shown enough that he thinks he could retain the left tackle job which would mean Joeckel could play left guard, which seems to be where the team thinks he will fit best.

“There’s no question (Fant could be the left tackle),’’ Carroll said. “There’s no question he has because he’s improved. His awareness, his communication, as it should, as we talked about that one-year to year-two jump has already happened, but more than that, he had a phenomenal offseason in terms of getting stronger, and he maintained his quickness and his mobility.’’

5, Fant and other young linemen doing enough to convince Carroll the offensive line will be markedly better

Fant was one of three first-year starters last season along with Mark Glowinski and Germain Ifedi. But with those three back with a year of experience, and the addition of Joeckel, Carroll said, “I think probably the biggest area that we’re going to see us grow is in offensive line play. I think you’re going to see a change in the group and an elevation of their awareness based on that one year of experience and coming back for a sophomore year and things just jump.’’

6, Jeremy Lane appearing ready for a bounceback season and winning the starting right cornerback spot.

While Carroll raved about the progress of DeShawn Shead from a knee injury, he said it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for the start of the season. That means someone else will have to step in to the right cornerback spot opposite Sherman.

Carroll said that as of today, the starter there would be Jeremy Lane. Lane struggled last season as the nickelback, but Carroll said he appears poised for a better season in 2017.

“Jeremy has really applied himself,’’ Carroll said. “He sees the opportunity. He’s really going for it. Across the board, everybody’s evaluation of Jeremy across the entire program is that he’s really focused, he’s really tuned in, he’s really ready to go for it. He’s physically as fit as he’s been in a long time. Remember, he had a really difficult offseason a couple years back (following knee and arm injuries in the Super Bowl) and it’s taken him almost a couple years to overcome all of that, and he’s back to full form. But more than that, his focus is really on it to seize this opportunity. We feel really good about that.’’