Seattle wanted to get experienced on its offensive line in free agency. The results of the first day show the Seahawks may have done just that. Now to find out how it all comes together next fall.

On the first day of NFL free agency, it was the largest men who went the fastest.

Barely more than two hours after the beginning of the annual signing period at 1 p.m. Thursday, nine of what NFL.com listed as the 10 best available offensive linemen were already gone, many signed to eye-popping contracts.

That group included former Seahawk Russell Okung, a player some thought might return to Seattle, who instead brokered a four-year deal with the Chargers said to be worth $53 million.

It was a doling out of largesse that the Seahawks — who entered the day with about $25 million in cap space, 20th among NFL teams — decided they either couldn’t or didn’t want to really join.

Instead, the Seahawks set their sights on a couple of big-name players that they figured they could get a little more inexpensively because they come with some risk — former Jacksonville lineman Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang of Green Bay.

The Seahawks reportedly agreed with Joeckel — the No. 2 overall pick in the draft who had surgery to repair ACL and MCL injuries in October — on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. The Seahawks were not expected to announce the signing until at least Friday.

But assuming it goes through, the Seahawks are obviously banking that Joeckel, like many other Seattle players in recent years a grad of Texas A&M, will recover from his knee injuries well enough. And given the salary, they are likely counting on him being able to compete for a starting job at tackle.

That, though, also assumes that Jockel can maybe find a little more in his game than it was often perceived he had in Jacksonville, where his career was generally regarded as a disappointment. The Jags and then-coach Gus Bradley — a former Seattle defensive coordinator — hoped he could be the left tackle for a decade or so. Instead, he was shifted to guard last season, after the team had declined to pick up a fifth-year option on his contract, and then made no effort to bring back. That he is still just 25, though, gives reason for Seattle to think a resurgence in play is still possible.

Details of exactly how much Joeckel is guaranteed had not been revealed as of Thursday afternoon and it was expected his deal likely includes heavy incentives. But at $8 million his apparent possible full earnings for 2017 would almost match what the Seahawks went into the day having committed to the rest of their line — $8.2 million, according to OvertheCap.com.

Lang, meanwhile, was reported as scheduled to visit the Seahawks Friday with Jordan Schultz of Huffington Post saying Lang was a “top priority’’ for the team to sign.

NFL.com listed Lang as the 14th best free agent available — and the only one of its top 10 offensive linemen not yet committed as of Thursday afternoon.

But the caveats are that Lang, who will turn 30 next September, is coming off of a surgery in January to fix a chronic hip issue and also battled a foot injury last season that he aggravated in the Packers’ playoff loss to Atlanta.

The injuries prevented Lang from taking part in the Pro Bowl after he had been named to the game for the first time in his career.

Seattle, though, is well-acquainted with Lang — he was a fourth-round pick of the Packers out of Eastern Michigan in 2009 when current Seahawks general manager John Schneider was Green Bay’s director of football operations.

While Lang has played some tackle in his NFL career, he has been solely a right guard the last four years when he started all but four games for the Packers — with three of the absences coming last season.

That had observers wondering how the Seattle offensive line would look if the Seahawks bring in both Joeckel and Lang.

Will Seattle shift 2016 first-round pick Germain Ifedi back to the right tackle spot he played in college instead of the right guard position he played last season? Is Joeckel being brought in to replace George Fant, the basketball player-turned left tackle who surprisingly started nine games last season?

For now, direct answers are still unclear, especially with Lang not yet in the fold. Lang also visited Detroit, near his native Royal Oak, Mich., and the Seahawks will want to see how well Lang passes a physical, which teams can give to players who make official visits.

But should the Seahawks sign each player, the team will at least accomplish its stated free agency goal of becoming more experienced on the line.

Schneider candidly admittedly last week at the NFL Combine that the Seahawks “got a little bit too young’’ on the offensive line last year, especially after releasing Jahri Evans and then deciding that J’Marcus Webb wasn’t worth keeping around.

By themselves, Lang, who has 94 career starts, and Joeckel (39) would surpass the combined 117 of the rest of Seattle’s offensive line.

“That offensive line thing is all about acquisition, and the mix in the room between veteran leadership and talent,’’ Schneider said. “That cohesion that goes along with it.’’

Seattle is also simply looking for competition after a year when many judged the offensive line to be among the worst — if not the worst – in the NFL.

That the Seahawks have so little money tied up in their current offensive line also means there is a lot of flexibility — Gilliam, for instance, received a tender for a $1.8 million contract for next season, but it’s not guaranteed. The Seahawks cut center Patrick Lewis last season after bringing him to camp under a tender of about $1.7 million.

This is a team, recall, that holds as one of its stated slogans “Always Compete.’’

After a season in which simply surviving seemed to better fit the offensive line, the addition of a couple of veterans — even if with questions — should help the line come closer to fitting that mantra.

“If we can find a guy that can start that would be great,’’ coach Pete Carroll said last week. “If we can find a guy who can push the guys that are there that’s really what would expect to happen.’’