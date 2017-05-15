If the Seahawks signed Colin Kaepernick, it would be a win for every party involved. Assuming, of course, the price was right.

No doubt, there would be boos and jeers and tirades if it were to happen.

And no doubt, he would add noise to what is already one of the most boisterous locker rooms in the NFL.

But if the speculation became reality, and the Seahawks signed Colin Kaepernick, it would be a win for every party involved. Assuming, of course, the price was right.

Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked if Kaepernick (along with Robert Griffin III) might be an option to back up starting quarterback Russell Wilson. Carroll responded by saying “we are looking at everybody. We really are,” but didn’t delve into specifics.

Considering Carrol’s inclination for being vague when such inquiries arise, he may have given that same answer if asked about a 40-year-old CFL veteran. But when NFL Network’s Michael Silver reported that Seattle GM John Schneider had reached out to Kaepernick’s agent, all of a sudden folks were wondering: What if Kaep was a Seahawk?

Well, from a pure football standpoint, the signing would make sense. Kaepernick’s speed and ability to improvise in a collapsing pocket befits the Seahawks’ style.

Yes, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was right when he yelled “you ain’t Russell Wilson, bro!” at Kaepernick in a game two seasons ago. But if we’re talking about passable impersonations, Colin does a pretty decent Russell.

Plus, as durable as Wilson has been throughout his career, he is equal parts vulnerable. Only one quarterback took more sacks than he did last year, and there is little proof Seattle has vastly improved its offensive line.

Despite Wilson being clearly hobbled at various points last year, the coaching staff never benched him — presumably because they didn’t have enough faith in backup Trevone Boykin.

But with Kaepernick as an option, Russell might be able to rest if he got banged up.

But Kaepernick is horrible!! you’re thinking.

Eh, the numbers say more like mediocre. In 12 games last season, Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions, passed for 2,241 yards, ran for 468, and amassed a 90.7 quarterback rating. Granted, it was a for a 2-14 49ers team that finished with the second-worst record in the NFL — but he performed significantly better than his predecessor, Blaine Gabbert, and showed signs of being a legitimate starter.

His lack of turnovers must be particularly appealing to the defensive-minded, run-first Seahawks, who wouldn’t need their backup QB to connect on 60-yard shots.

Then again, when we’re talking about Colin Kaepernick, it’s never just about football. It’s about activism. It’s about politics. It’s about a divided country praising and condemning him all at once.

People in my field tend to use an all-encompassing word for this: distraction.

But would he really be one in Seattle?

For one, this is among the most progressive cities in the country. Local outrage would still occur if Kaepernick got signed, but it would be noticeably muted in comparison to other fan bases.

Secondly, the Seahawks may be the most outspoken. socially active team in the NFL.

Several of its more prominent players have cited Kaepernick as a source of inspiration, and like Kaepernick, they have consistently sought the advice of famed sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards.

Thirdly — Kaepernick is on record saying he won’t kneel for the national anthem anymore.

His critics may still have a visceral reaction when they think of him and his demonstrations, but if Kaepernick isn’t protesting, he’ll become real boring, real fast.

Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Of course, the primary factor in all this is Kaepernick’s asking price. If he is seeking anything close to starter-like money, the Seahawks must eschew for the sake of salary-cap room. But if he’s willing to play for something around the minimum — which, right now, seems to be what the market suggests — then there’s no reason not to make it happen.

Kaepernick gets a fresh start with a winning organization in a city that will respect him. The Seahawks get quarterback depth in a player who, according to a Yahoo Sports report, is finally 100 percent healthy.

And maybe, as a bonus, we all get some non-football-related discussions that spice up the midweek news cycle. What? It won’t be boring.

The thought of Colin Kaepernick sparks myriad emotions. It makes some people angry. It makes some people passionate. It makes some people ambivalent.

But as far him fitting in with the Seahawks? That just makes sense.