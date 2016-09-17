You don’t want to finish last in this guy’s fantasy league. Angelo Boemio, a 290-pound restaurant owner, had to strip down to a pink Speedo and parade along a road in Toms River, N.J., for 10 minutes with a huge sign that read “I suck at fantasy football.”

Angelo Boemio, a 290-pound restaurant owner, had to strip down to a pink Speedo and parade along a road in Toms River, N.J., for 10 minutes with a huge sign that read “I suck at fantasy football.” And the video has gone viral on the internet.

“We did this last year, too, but the guy who finished last was in shape,” fellow league participant Mike Durazzo told the Asbury Park Press. “When a skinny guy goes out there with a Speedo, it doesn’t attract as much attention.”

Sports-medicine quiz

Presidential candidate Donald Trump adroitly released his medical information via:

a) Dr. Oz

b) Suspended Padres GM A.J. Preller

Winning for losing

Rams coach Jeff Fisher, despite the season-opening 28-0 loss to the 49ers, remains in line for a three-year contract extension, ESPN’s John Clayton reported.

Imagine what Fisher might’ve scored if he’d lost 56-0 — a lifetime deal?

Tweet for tat

Twitter exchange between the Cleveland Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith and cornerback Darrelle Revis, after Revis got torched in the Jets’ first two games:

Smith: “Damn #Revisisland turning into a tourist resort… #JustSaying.”

Revis: “@TheRealJRSmith still heading to Canton though. What about you???”

Big D, as in dollars

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in sports, according to Forbes, with an estimated value of $4.2 billion.

Or a net of $3.5 billion, once you subtract out Tony Romo’s medical bills.

Talko time

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on Louisville scoring 70, 62 and 63 points in its first three football games: “The last time Louisville coach Bobby Petrino had such a well-oiled machine, he had a young blonde sitting on the back of it.”

• Headline at TheKicker.com: “Rex Ryan fires football for not scoring enough touchdowns.”

• Comic Torben Rolfsen, on Slovenia’s Alexsander Ceferino getting elected president of European soccer: “The title will be made official as soon as all the checks clear.”

Chuck and duck

Charles Barkley’s golf swing was voted the world’s ugliest in a Golf Channel poll.

No truth to the rumor that it also came in second and third.