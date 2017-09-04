Sheldon Richardson practiced with the Seahawks Monday and slid right into a spot on the defensive line at tackle.

Sheldon Richardson’s first impression of his new teammates with the Seattle Seahawks?

“These guys are crazy,’’ said Richardson, acquired in a trade with the New York Jets on Friday. “In a good way. Everybody is laid back. Everybody is family. They are real big on that.’’

And his initial impression of the atmosphere?

“Team meeting is nuts,’’ he said. “Team meeting is a little different. They got me today. Cracked a little joke in team meeting I don’t want to go into. But it was fun. A fun environment.’’

Crazy and nuts were sometimes used to describe some of what happened with Richardson in New York.

The 13th overall pick in the 2013 draft as a defensive lineman out of Missouri, no one ever questioned what he did on the field —he was the defensive rookie of the year and in 2014 made the Pro Bowl.

But he also was suspended four games in 2015 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and in the summer of 2015 was charged with resisting arrest after allegedly leading police on a chase in which he was clocked at 143 miles per hour with three others in the car, including a 12-year old child. That got him another one-game suspension in 2016.

Then last year, as the Jets’ season careened to a 5-11 record, he got into a public feud with teammate and star receiver Brandon Marshall, at one point saying he didn’t respect Marshall.

With the Jets in rebuild mode and the thought that Richardson — who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season — wouldn’t return, New York has been reportedly shopping him for almost a year, though Richardson insisted that Friday’s trade “came out of nowhere. Called me up to the office, told me I was traded. Got a flight out there that night.’’

Monday, he took part in his first Seahawks’ practice, expected to add a stout presence against the run as well as an interior pass rush that Seattle had hoped it would get from rookie Malik McDowell, who is instead likely out for the season with injuries suffered in an ATV accident in July.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Monday that it was after McDowell’s accident that the Seahawks got particularly interested in Richardson.

“When we realized we weren’t going to have (McDowell), it made us look to see if we could find some way to help that spot,’’ Carroll said. “So to come away with Sheldon is a fantastic accomplishment I think. (General manager) John (Schneider) did a great job of working this thing out. This is a kid who’s hungry to play, he’s healthy, he’s ready to go, and he can make an impact.’’

The cost was receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick as well as a swap of sevenths. Should Richardson depart after the season as a free agent, Seattle would likely get a third rounder back in 2019 as compensation.

That’s among the many reasons the Seahawks felt the trade was worth making.

And if it might be a one-year rental — Richardson said he isn’t thinking about free agency and that “I’ll let the lord take the wheel on that one’’ — Carroll said he doesn’t consider it much of a gamble despite some of what happened in New York.

Carroll noted that he has known of Richardson since he was a senior in high school in St. Louis were Richardson was one of the top recruits in the country. Richardson ended up signing with Missouri saying that the Trojans didn’t contact him until four days before signing day and “were too late’’ (academic issues forced Richardson to initially attend a junior college).

“We’ve done a lot of homework on him — I have a background with him in recruiting him,’’ Carroll said. “We had players who played on that team, we did all the research we needed to do. I know he’s had some issues in the past, but he’s withstood adversity and coming back and righting the ship and doing a really good job.’’

Carroll said he came away particularly impressed with what he heard of how Richardson handled things in the aftermath of the police chase (he was found guilty of reckless driving and resisting arrest and fined $1,050, and put on two years probation).

“What I know about it is they went through the process and all of the things that he had to do to take care of business he did,’’ Carroll said. “It was a pretty crazy situation that he was in and they took all of the steps that they needed to take and he responded the way that he was supposed to and from that point forward he has done an incredible job taking care of his business.’’

Richardson on Monday praised the Jets and his teammates for sticking by him during that time. He said he wondered briefly if the Jets would give up on him but said “that was like two years ago. Other than that they kept it honest with me and I can’t ask for nothing more than that. … They looked out for me in tough times, in my tribulations and trials and stuff like that. So you know I’m going to miss them. But on to new endeavors.’’

Richardson called himself “very excited’’ to join a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes and also to again play mostly at a position where he feels the best — the three-technique defensive tackle spot (or, lined up over the guard as opposed to outside or over the center).

The Jets used Richardson all over the front the last few years, including some stand-up linebacker (he even played some fullback in 2013, scoring two rushing touchdowns). But Seattle’s plan for now will be more specific.

“He’s gonna play three-technique for us right now and get us started and we’ll find out as we go down the road what else makes sense,’’ Carroll said.

Said Richardson: “I play football. You know I love playing anywhere on the field as long as I’m on the field. But my home is three-technique. They know where I’m best-suited and I’ll make the best of it.’’