The running back left both the Crimson Tide and the Seahawks as the career rushing leader.

No football player has closer ties to both the University of Alabama and the city of Seattle than Shaun Alexander.

The running back from Florence, Ky., played for the Crimson Tide from 1996-99 and finished as the school’s all-time leading rusher with more than 3,500 yards to go with 41 touchdowns. He was a first-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks, becoming NFL MVP in 2005. He had an eight-year tenure with the team that saw him finish as that franchise’s all-time leading rusher with more than 9,400 yards and 100 touchdowns.

He finished his career playing a few games with Washington in 2008.

With Alabama playing the Washington Huskies in the Peach Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve, this seemed like a good time to catch up with Alexander.

Q: Let’s start with the basics. You’re living in Washington, D.C., now?

A: My wife and I, after I retired we were walking to a grocery store and just cracking jokes and thinking about life, this was in 2009, and realized we’d been in there about 20 minutes and no one had asked for an autograph or wanted to take a picture.

We were like, ‘Whoa.’ It was a beautiful time to know there was a shift, the time was changing, and it’s all good. So we figured this would be a great place for us to, you know, kind of get out of the football world as a player and realize what we were going to do next as a family man and a businessman and a husband and an ex-player.

Q: And D.C. is definitely a place where a football player may not be the biggest celebrity.

A: That’s correct. So we bought a little place on the outskirts of D.C., on the Virginia side.

Q: Let me steer you back toward football and your experiences. How did your time at Alabama impact you? What stands out to you when you look back?

A: Oh gosh, to give you a fast-forward version, I learned so much about creating a movement. I felt like Alabama, it’s bigger than any player that ever gets there because as soon as you get there you’re carrying this torch that’s been passed from generation to generation. You take great honor. You’ve got to be wired a little bit different to even carry the torch, it’s a great honor when it’s yours.

That was great, but then I also learned little things about myself. Like, I give so much credit to Coach (Ivy) Williams (running backs coach) and Coach (Gene) Stallings — they would not let me compete against other people because they didn’t think my talent would be pushed to the highest level if I was competing against other people. So they would say, “OK, this person ran for seven and you ran for eight, so you might have beat everybody, but you didn’t beat us because you didn’t surpass expectations.” They raised the expectations on me as a player so it molded me to be that same way. Well hold on: If my best is a 10 and I can with a five, don’t do six and look like you blew them out, do 10.

What I did is, I took that same fight that was in Alabama and I took that to Seattle because Bama folks are used to winning. When I got to Seattle, they weren’t. I can’t take all the credit myself. Coach (Mike) Holmgren was a fine offensive coach and he did a great job drafting the right guys, but you know how it is — the mold of a team, that fire on the inside, I always tell people the coaching wins the first four games, then after that it’s players and coaches together, then after you get to the middle of the season it’s all players until you get to the end of the season and the playoffs and it comes back to coaches and players.

We just learned how to take over games because we changed like the heart and attitude of football. If you watch Seattle now, they’ll remind you of this great college that I’m so in love with, and it’s because that was what the plan was for me.

I remember being 6-10 my rookie year and I called up my older brother, Durran, and I said, “It’s going to take a little longer than I thought, but this team will get to the Super Bowl.” And that’s what it was. The goals and rules were just shifted when I got there, and a lot of it was because of the goals and rules at the University of Alabama.

Q: How did Seattle and the Seahawks impact you as a person and as a player?

A: It was a little bit different because I was not used to — I guess no one is — no one’s used to winning not being the goal. It was just a different town. I love it now, I loved it as I left; I really loved the middle of (my time there), I guess. But it was just different. I guess the business of it was totally interesting to me more than anything. It really helped me mature.

I had some great friends that taught me how to be a husband, like (former Seahawks fullback) Mack Strong, and how to be a professional, like (former Seahawks running back) Ricky Watters. He still, to this day, doesn’t get the credit that he deserves about how great he was. I mean, literally, you look at the last two backups he had and it was me and Ahman Green — we both have records for different teams. …

I tell you, Seattle, the turnaround of that city, I’m still proud of. You watch them now and they expect to win, and the hurt when they lose — gosh, my first two years we played at Husky Stadium and I don’t know if we sold out any games and I’m pretty sure we didn’t sell out the first two home games of my third year when I became the main focus, the main face of the team. That was odd for me.

I remember doing an interview, I scored five touchdowns in one half against the Vikings. I remember doing the radio show the next morning … and he says, “Fans out there listening, I don’t know if you know, but we have a superstar on this team and this team is about to turn around.” You know what I mean, and me, I was like, “Yeah, how do we not know this?” I don’t mean about me, but just about football in general.

Q: What kind of contact have you had over the years with the University of Washington program, if any?

A: That was special because, first of all, when I was there if I wanted to work out or run I always had open doors to come and run or train up in U-Dub’s place. Tyrone Willingham was there (as head coach) and I become real close with Jake Locker, who was their quarterback. Those guys on that team and those teams after Tyrone left and (Steve) Sarkisian — he’s at Alabama now, I saw him in the locker room (after the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta) and that was great — I just always had opened doors. They made the Huskies a part of my other family.

Even when I got released from Seattle, I would go run there and work out in their indoor facility, which Alabama had in the time when I was playing there — which was another odd thing, because the Bama facilities were better than the Seahawk facilities when I was there. I’d come back home to work out and people would always be like, “Why do you always go back to Alabama and work out?” And I’d be like, “The facilities.” Now Seattle is like a mega, dream place, it’s awesome; but back then it wasn’t so.

I had a great relationship with the (Washington) team chaplain at the time, Greg Alex — he runs the Matt Talbot Center, which is a drug rehabilitation and homeless shelter — and so he was close to everybody and his daughter and my wife were great friends from college, so I would go down to the shelter and go help and talk with some of the people in the shelter. I’d also go to U-Dub and meet some of the guys on the team. It was just a really great bond, a great way for me to kind of get out of football when I wanted to but still be in football. …

But it’s still great, it’s exciting. I’m excited for my other college team.

Q: So who wins? Alabama or Washington?

A: I still think that speed kills and defense wins championships. U-Dub’s got a fine defense, but I still don’t think U-Dub can really handle Bama’s speed. It should be 14 (points) but it could be 21, so it will be close on your eyes but not close on the scoreboard.

Q: And the real tough question: Are you an Alabama guy or a Seattle guy?

A: You already know: My blood bleeds crimson. But let me tell you this, when I scored touchdowns in Seattle, all the Seattle fans know what music pumped in the stadium. It wasn’t “Sweet Home Seattle.” So people still come up to me today, “I remember when you scored your touchdowns, Shaun, ‘Sweet Home Alabama.’ ” They didn’t say “Roll Tide Roll” afterwards, but they knew what it was about.

So yes, I am forever a Seattle guy and I am forever a Bama guy, but I am more Bama than Seattle, especially when it comes to college football.