Since 2011, the Seahawks have gone 33-9 in the second half of the season, reaching the playoffs in all but one season.

Seattle Seahawks coaches and players don’t necessarily all agree on exactly why it happens.

They just know that it almost always does, this annual tradition of the Seahawks overcoming whatever may have ailed them in the first half of the season to become almost unbeatable in the second half.

“I count on it now,’’ coach Pete Carroll said earlier this month. “I count on us improving and playing better as we get down the stretch, and the closer we get to the finish the better we want to play.’’

He said that before the Seahawks won at New England and then got a relatively comfortable victory against the Eagles to start the second half, evidence that Seattle’s second-half history may be about to repeat itself.

Consider that since 2011, Carroll’s second year as coach, Seattle is 27-20-1 in the first half of the season but 33-9 in the second half.

Asked to explain why, Carroll referred to the team improving as the season wears on and that “that’s how we’ve constructed our mentality.’’

Quarterback Russell Wilson also spoke of it broadly, saying “I think ultimately we just stay focused on us and how can we get better individually and as a collective effort.’’

Each season, though, also had its unique factors, to use one of Carroll’s favorite words.

So here’s a review of each season and a look into reasons why the second half was better than the first.

2011

First-half record: 2-6

Second-half record: 5-3

Turning point win: The Seahawks began the second half of the season at home against a then 6-2 Baltimore team that was a year away from winning the Super Bowl. Seattle, in fact, was a 6.5-point underdog (it hasn’t been anywhere close to that in a home game since). But in a win many have often pointed to as a turning point of the entire Carroll era, the Seahawks simply outmuscled the Ravens all day, forcing three turnovers and taking a 22-7 lead in the third quarter before holding on late.

What changed?: While the Baltimore win was significant, many have pointed to a loss the previous week at Dallas as an even bigger turning point. It was in the week prior to that game that the Seahawks decided to emphasize Marshawn Lynch and the running game. After not rushing for at least 100 yards in the first seven games of the year, he had 109 or more in six of the last nine. What also happened was the emergence of the Legion of Boom. It was the first year as a starter for Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner and Richard Sherman, the latter of whom broke into the lineup in game six (linebacker K.J. Wright also became a starter after the fourth game). After allowing 30 points or more in three of the first six games, Seattle allowed no more than 23 the rest of the season.

2012

First half record: 4-4

Second half record: 7-1

Turning point win: Standing at 6-5, the Seahawks traveled to Chicago to play an 8-3 Bears team, and in what many regard as the true coming-of-age moment for Wilson, then a rookie, he led a late drive to put Seattle ahead, and then another to win it in overtime, 23-17, after the Bears had forged a tie. Seattle never lost again in the regular season.

What changed?: In Wilson’s first season, the Seahawks kept the wraps on the offense for most of the first half. But finally convinced Wilson could handle more, the Seahawks opened up the playbook and Wilson led Seattle to 150 points in one three-game late-season stretch.

2013

First half record: 7-1

Second half record: 6-2

Turning point win: Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning season is the only year in this span when the second half record was worse than first, if only because it’s hard to do much better than 7-1. But after something of a midseason lull that resulted in narrow wins over the Rams and Tampa Bay, the Seahawks beat Atlanta, Minnesota and the Saints by a combined 71 points in three consecutive games.

What changed?: Nothing much. While Seattle had a few injuries to ride out, in the best season in franchise history the Seahawks were basically the same team from start to finish.

2014

First half record: 5-3

Second half record: 7-1

Turning point win: The true turning point came a couple of weeks before the official start of the second half. After a 3-3 start and the controversy of the Percy Harvin trade, Sports Illustrated profiled the apparent fall of the Seahawks on its cover with the headline “Heavy lies the crown’’ as Seattle traveled to Carolina in week 7. Trailing much of the day, Seattle mounted a late 80-yard drive to win it on Wilson-to-Luke Willson TD pass with 47 seconds left, losing only once more in the regular season.

What changed?: Getting rid of Harvin helped soothe locker room issues. Trading Harvin also streamlined the offense and got it back to its roots — Lynch had four 100-yard games in the second half of the season, just one in the first half. The defense also got healthy (Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor, Byron Maxwell all missed two or more games at midseason). And, well, facing teams quarterbacked by Drew Stanton, Ryan Lindley and Shaun Hill didn’t hurt.

2015

First half record: 4-4

Second half record: 6-2

Turning point win: Standing 5-5, the Seahawks fell behind the Steelers three times as Ben Roethlisberger threw for 456 yards, the most ever by an opponent at CenturyLink Field, before two late Wilson-to-Doug Baldwin TDs pulled out a 39-32 win. Seattle won blowouts in its next three games to clinch a playoff berth.

What changed?: It was a rare time Seattle had a bye right in the middle of the season. And the Seahawks used it to retool the offense, emphasizing a quick passing game with more timing routes and empty sets. Wilson responded by throwing for 25 touchdowns in the final eight games.

2016

First half record: 5-2-1.

Second half record: 2-0 (so far).

Possible turning point win: The Seahawks were 7.5-point underdogs — the most in more than four calendar years — when they traveled to New England a week ago Sunday night and pulled out a 31-24 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots.

What changed?: Wilson, who suffered three different injuries in the first seven games of the season, finally got healthy enough to open up the offense more, and Seattle responded by scoring a combined 88 points the last three weeks.

Will history repeat itself? Early returns are promising as the win over the Eagles was in many ways as complete a victory against a good team as Seattle has had all season. The injuries at running back are potentially problematic, as is the fact that the running game has been a question mark all season.

But then there is also this — according to the NFL, no team plays an easier schedule the rest of the way than the Seahawks, whose six remaining opponents are a combined 22-37-1, none of whom have a winning record.

The Seahawks figure to be favored to win every game, meaning any perceived second-half turnaround this year may be as much about fulfilling expectations as anything else.