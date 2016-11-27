The Seahawks' 14-5 loss to Tampa Bay was anything but pretty. Was it just an aberration or should people be worried? Here's what people are saying.

The Seahawks had themselves a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. Some days are like that.

Seattle didn’t lose to Tampa Bay, they were beaten… badly. Russell Wilson was sacked six times and threw two costly interceptions, the offense converted one third down attempt in 11 attmepts, while the defense allowed two quick scores before settling down. But even then, it wasn’t enough. A game that started ugly, fittingly ended in an ugly 14-5 loss.

So was the loss merely an aberration or is it cause for concern moving forward?

Fans and media members had a mixed back of opinions on the loss, but the overriding sentiment was one of optimism. In the broad scheme of things, Seattle is in good shape.

With losses by Arizona and Los Angeles, the Seahawks still have a strangle hold in their division. The only question that remains is whether or not Seattle can claim the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and thus a first-round bye. As things currently stand, the Seahawks still hold that No. 2 seed, while Detroit and Atlanta are just a game back.

Another silver lining for Seattle has to be the reemergence of Wilson’s run game. The QB had 80 yards rushing on 10 attempts — his best rushing output since Dec. 21, 2014 when he had 88 yards on the ground vs. Arizona. Wilson’s previous season-high rushing was 19 yards on eight carries last week vs. Philadelphia.

Here’s what people had to say about the game: