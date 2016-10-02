Fans and media members had nothing but good things to say following the Seahawks' convincing 27-17 victory over the Jets.

The score didn’t nearly do the game justice. The Seahawks walked away from the Meadowlands proud owners of a 3-1 record after a convincing 27-17 victory over the Jets, but make no mistake, Sunday’s game was utter domination for Seattle.

[For complete game coverage, visit our Seahawks Game Center]

Russell Wilson — playing on an injured knee and ankle — carved up the Jets’ defense to the tune of three touchdowns and 309 yards. Jimmy Graham notched his second straight 100-yard game, after tallying just one such game a season ago. Meanwhile, the defense did its thing, snagging three turnovers and holding New York in check for much of the game.

The Hawks now look ahead to a free Sunday next week as they will look to get healthy during their bye week. But considering the worries of what a week 2 loss to the Rams might mean and how the team would carry on with an injured quarterback and running back, Sunday’s showing at MetLife went a long ways in quelling the question marks surrounding this team.

Here is what fans and media members had to say following the win: