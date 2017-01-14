Here's what fans and media members are saying as the Seahawks begin an offseason that will begin with plenty of unanswered questions.

That’s all she wrote.

The Seahawks’ up-and-down season, ultimately ended with a resounding thud on Saturday in Atlanta, as the Falcons put Seattle’s season to bed with a 36-20 thrashing.

The game began with promise, as the Hawks marched down the field on a 14-play touchdown dive to open the scoring. But a quick response from the top-scoring offense in the league issued a swift reminder that Atlanta would be no easy out. Seattle continued to control the pace, until a holding penalty negated a 79-yard punt return by Devin Hester, and ultimately led to an Atlanta safety that shifted the tide. From then on, Atlanta soared.

Matt Ryan picked apart a depleted Seahawks’ secondary to the tune of three touchdowns and 338 yards. The two-headed running game of Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman also combined for 102 yards. Meanwhile, Seattle kept a pulse late, but a last-ditch effort to bring the game within a score was cut short with a Russell Wilson interception.

