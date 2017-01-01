There's nothing the internet loves more than speculation, and it was full of it after the Seahawks wrapped up the No. 3 seed but not their opponent.

The Seahawks continued their downward spiral of play but also pulled out a win over the 49ers and clinched the No. 3 playoff seed on Sunday in Santa Clara.

Seattle entered the day with hopes of receiving some help from the Saints and jumping the Falcons for the No. 2 seed, but Atlanta took care of business and left the Seahawks settling for the No. 3 seed.

Once again, the Seahawks struggled to move the ball on the ground — only this time it was against the worst run defense in the NFL. An otherwise anemic 49ers offense sliced and diced the Seahawks defense in the first half, before Seattle clamped down.

But the Hawks eked out a win nonetheless and guaranteed themselves a playoff home game against the loser of the Lions-Packers Sunday night game. The win was also Seattle’s 10th of the season, giving the Seahawks five consecutive 10-win seasons.

Here’s how the Seattle sports world reacted to the win: