It didn't start particularly pretty, but it sure did end so. Onto Atlanta.

It’s not hard to picture a more convincing way to win in the playoffs, but it’s not easy either.

The Seahawks didn’t always look the part, but kept shoveling coal into the engine that is Thomas Rawls, for a new single-game postseason rushing record of 161 yards, and eventually were able to take advantage of a cacophony of Lions errors to pull away for a 26-6 victory to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Russell Wilson shed his knee brace and, though it didn’t result in any increased rushing output from him, threw for 224 yards and completed more than 75 percent of his passes.

The Seahawks will fly to Atlanta with the wind at their backs — something that seemed unlikely even with a win after Seattle’s close to the regular season. Waiting for them, however, is a much tougher test: the second-seeded Falcons.

Let’s gauge how Seattle’s feeling: