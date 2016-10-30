Here's what fans and media members had to say about the officiating, poor offense and tired defense in the Seahawks' 25-20 loss to the Saints.

The Seahawks’ offense struggled mightily, and the defense looked gassed in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 25-20 loss in New Orleans. But that’s not what people are talking about.

The team in black and gold may have won on paper, but it was the team in black and white that ruled the day both on the field and on social media. Yes, let’s talk about the penalties.

Seattle was flagged 11 times for 76 yards, many of which came at crucial points in the game. Meanwhile, the Saints were flagged twice for 10 yards.

While many of the Seahawks’ penalties were warranted, some drew the ire of players, coaches and just about everyone on Twitter watching along. On two occasions in the fourth quarter, a Seahawks defender was leveled on a pick play in which a Saints receiver blocked out the defender, creating lanes for a touchdown pass and a critical first down.

Mike Pereira, former NFL head of officiating, said on the Fox broadcast that the Saints should have been flagged for the second pick play, reiterating those comments on Twitter afterward.

I think it was OPI. He blocked more than a yard downfield before the pass was touched by the receiver. #SEAvsNO — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) October 30, 2016

Flags aside, the Seahawks’ offense sputtered all game. Russell Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass for the third consecutive game, while the team was held to 74 yards rushing on the day.

Doug Baldwin had no interest in blaming officials for Seattle’s loss, telling reporters “that’s not why we lost the game.”

Here’s what else people are saying about the penalty-riddled game in New Orleans, and another poor offensive showing from the Seahawks: