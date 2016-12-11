The Seahawks haven't lost this badly since Russell Wilson became quarterback.

From the moment Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a 66-yard touchdown 90 seconds into the game, it was apparent Sunday was not the Seahawks’ day.

Rodgers went on to throw two more TD passes, while Ty Montgomery and Jeff Janis added a pair of scores on the ground. In all, it resulted in Seattle’s worst loss since drafting Russell Wilson — and near the top of the list since Pete Carroll took over.

[Check out full coverage in our Seahawks Game Center]

The Seahawks’ loss to the Rams last season broke what was an NFL record streak of consecutive games without losing by double digits. Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Packers ended a 95-game run, including the playoffs, without losing by more than 10 points, dating back to Oct. 30, 2011.

It was no ordinary loss. Wilson threw more interceptions than he ever has in a game — five — doubling his season total in the span of a single game. His receivers struggled to catch passes, and he struggled even more to hit them on target. Rodgers tore up the sans-Earl Thomas Seahawks’ defense to the tune of a 150.8 passer rating.

It left plenty of fodder for Seahawks Twitter. Here are the highlights: