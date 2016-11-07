Another week, another controversy. It's becoming par for the course in this wacky, unpredictable Seahawks season. Here's what people are talking about:

They’re never easy, are they?

Under the national spotlight, the Seahawks-Bills game had confusion on several critical plays, wild one-handed circus catches, player-coach staredowns, Russell Wilson magic and a heart-stopping, fourth-down stand to ultimately seal a 31-25 win over the Bills on :Monday Night Football.”

So, par for the course.

No matter how big their first-half lead swells or how low they sink, the Seahawks’ primetime showdowns seem predestined to end in mayhem. But hey, whatever works … right?

This week’s controversy came on a first-half Bills field goal attempt. Richard Sherman jumped offsides, but because no whistles were blown, Sherman continued the play — touching the ball and colliding with kicker Dan Carpenter in the process. Sherman was not penalized for roughing the kicker, much to the chagrin of Bills head coach Rex Ryan and others.

Sherman said after the game that he didn’t do anything illegal.

“They didn’t blow the whistle, so I played until the whistle was blown,” Sherman told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game. “I went straight for the ball, I didn’t go for the kicker. When the ball gets tipped on the play, the rule is, there’s no flag.”

Officiating aside, the Seahawks offense was great — for a half. Jimmy Graham made two of the greatest catches you’ll see all year, and showed off his basketball hops with an impressive hurdle of a Buffalo defender.

Yet while Seattle’s defense shut down the Bills when it mattered most, the D was uncharacteristically inconsistent all night, allowing Buffalo to convert 12 of 17 third downs and tally 425 yards of offense at CenturyLink Field.

Here’s what people had to say following Seattle’s primetime win: