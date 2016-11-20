While Seattle looked as polished as it has all season in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Eagles, the Seahawks faced a rash of injuries in the process.

The Seahawks won, but at what cost?

OK, that’s enough negativity for now. After all, the Seahawks did improve to 7-2-1, opening up a three-game lead in the NFC West. Oh yeah, and Russell Wilson caught a touchdown pass.

Wilson continued to show his improved mobility, which was on full display on a flea-flicker play in the third quarter when Doug Baldwin found Wilson wide open in the end zone for an unlikely touchdown connection.

In other good news for Seattle, Thomas Rawls returned to action, flashing the same blend of speed, agility and power that made him a promising tailback last season. Rawls carried the ball 14 times for 57 yards, averaging more than four yards per carry.

