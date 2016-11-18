The Seahawks will have their hands full against a stout Eagles defense, but most national media members like Seattle's chances on Sunday.

Remember when the Seahawks were averaging just 7.5 points per game and were coming off a bad 9-3 loss to the L.A. Rams? Well, the Hawks don’t seem to remember that team.

Not including a 6-6 tie vs. Arizona, the Seahawks have average more than 28 points per game since their early-season offensive swoon, and the arrow still appears to be trending up. Russell Wilson is hitting his stride, literally and figuratively, as he continues to improve from an ankle and knee injury. Thomas Rawls is primed and ready for a return, along with tight end Luke Willson. Meanwhile, Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham both appear to be finding their footing in Seattle’s pass attack.

Coming off an impressive win over the Patriots Sunday night, the Seahawks will have their hands full with Eagles on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The Eagles (5-4) have had an up-and-down season thus far, but still present challenges on defense, proven just last week by holding the high-flying Falcons to 15 points in a win. In any case, national media members largely picked Seattle in a close one Sunday.

Here’s what people are saying:

SEATTLE TIMES

Bob Condotta: Seahawks 20, Eagles 10. The Seahawks seemed to hit their stride at New England. A little comedown probably is inevitable, and the Eagles’ defense appears better than the Patriots’. But the Eagles have been pretty bad on the road, and a rookie quarterback, no matter how good, figures to struggle against the Legion of Boom in CenturyLink.

Jayson Jenks: Seahawks 21, Eagles 16. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played like an MVP candidate the past two games, and his health no longer is an issue. A healthy Wilson changes the Seahawks’ offense, and the run game seems poised for a turnaround in the second half of the season partly as a result.

Larry Stone: Seahawks 24, Eagles 10. With Russell Wilson regaining health, the running game perking up, the offensive line improving and the defense coming off a rousing goal-line stand, the Seahawks are poised for their customary second-half surge.

Matt Calkins: Seahawks 28, Eagles 17: It all seems to be coming together for the Seahawks – Russell Wilson’s health has returned, C.J. Prosise has emerged in the backfield and Kam Chancellor has ignited the defense. Add that they’re playing at the Clink? No need to get cute with the prediction — Seattle by double digits.

ESPN

9 of 10 picked Seahawks

ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia: Seahawks 24, Eagles 13. “The Seahawks’ offense has the feel of a unit that’s about to go on a run. Wilson has thrown for 630 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in his past two games. C.J. Prosise (24 touches, 153 yards last week) has emerged as a new, versatile weapon. And Seattle has scored a total of 62 points in back-to-back wins. On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks’ secondary against the Eagles’ wide receivers is a mismatch in Seattle’s favor. Philadelphia presents a challenge with its defensive line and special-teams groups, but look for the Seahawks to win their third straight.”

BLEACHER REPORT

Chris Simms: Eagles 22, Seahawks 19. I’m breaking from consensus and calling an upset. Carson Wentz will pose just as much of a threat as Russell Wilson in Week 11, even to a defense as hungry as Seattle’s. All those Eagles screens and quick throws are perfectly designed to counter Seattle’s speed advantage.

If they get an early lead, watch out. Cox and Bennie Logan will play downhill defense and disrupt Wilson’s flow.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED:

Chris Burke: Seahawks 24, Eagles 20. “This is not a tougher matchup for Seattle than it had last week in New England, except for in one area: the opposition’s pass rush. It was nonexistent for the Patriots on Sunday night; it can be absolutely lethal for the Eagles, especially peeling off the edges. The counter for Seattle is that Philadelphia has had a couple awful showings vs. the run (230 yards by Washington, 187 by Dallas), so newfound hero C.J. Prosise could be the man of the hour. The Jim Schwartz wide-nine scheme also can leave itself open, on occasion, to a QB breaking containment–the Eagles are tied for the league-high in most quarterback rushing touchdowns allowed this season (three). Big moment for rookie QB Carson Wentz, too. Seattle’s defense has held the opposition to just 3.5 yards per rushing attempt and six touchdown passes.”

CBS SPORTS

8 of 8 picked Seahawks

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 21, Eagles 10. “This is a long road trip for the Eagles against a team that seems to be getting it going. Carson Wentz against that Seattle defense in that environment will be a challenge. Seahawks take it, but it’s closer than expected because of the Philly defensive front.”

NFL.COM

All four of NFL.com’s Weekly Pick ’em pickers chose the Seahawks.