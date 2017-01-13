What's more Beast Mode than Marshawn in a monster truck?
Marshawn Lynch is behind the wheel again.
It might not result in a bobblehead this time, but it sure looked a lot more fun.
Lynch ditched the medical cart for a monster truck in a music video promoting the Discovery Channel show ‘Diesel Brothers’. After mobbing around to the music for a bit, Lynch gets behind the wheel and crushes another car while doing donuts.
“Did you have a good time,” he’s asked in the aftermath.
“Hell yeah, I did.”
“And did you die?”
“I did! I died for a minute. I was in heaven!”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.