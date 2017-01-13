What's more Beast Mode than Marshawn in a monster truck?

Marshawn Lynch is behind the wheel again.

It might not result in a bobblehead this time, but it sure looked a lot more fun.

Lynch ditched the medical cart for a monster truck in a music video promoting the Discovery Channel show ‘Diesel Brothers’. After mobbing around to the music for a bit, Lynch gets behind the wheel and crushes another car while doing donuts.

“Did you have a good time,” he’s asked in the aftermath.

“Hell yeah, I did.”

“And did you die?”

“I did! I died for a minute. I was in heaven!”

